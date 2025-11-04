Inside Canali’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Boutique

Canali is bringing the best of Italy to Rodeo Drive. The Italian luxury menswear brand has reopened their Beverly Hills boutique after an expansive redesign. The boutique was inspired by the spirit of a contemporary Milanese home and harmonizes sculptural design with meticulous detailing: Italian Cipollino marble, curved lines, warm wood surfaces, and bronze finishes are a few of the touches the brand has brought to the redo.

The welcoming boutique unfolds into double-height rooms with expansive windows, featuring a private VIP area with an authentic Italian-style bar a nod to the brand’s heritage featuring speciality drinks and Italian liquors and wines. Above the lounge, a mezzanine level is home to the tailoring atelier.

“This boutique allows our clients to fully immerse themselves in the Canali lifestyle—a place where every architectural element has been crafted to reflect our identity and convey the essence of Italian elegance,” Stefano Canali, CEO and president of Canali Group says. “Los Angeles, with its unique blend of creativity, influence, and global allure, offers the perfect stage for this vision. As the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games, its role as an international destination will only grow stronger, while Beverly Hills and Hollywood continue to embody a universe naturally aligned with Canali—where style, culture, and inspiration converge. With this new space, we aim to offer an experience that goes beyond fashion, inviting our clients to live the Canali world in an authentic and contemporary way.”

The reopening of the Beverly Hills location represents continued presence in the United States. It joins three existing boutiques across the country, strengthening the brand’s footprint in the US market. “The execution is consistent with our strategy in the United States, “he says. “We want to make Canali even bigger than it’s been so far and make it more relevant. Stores play a major role in elevating the brand.” They already have 190 boutiques worldwide and are found in over 1,000 retail stores across more than 100 countries.

What does this Italian think of this iconic address? “I had a chance to walk around the area this morning,” Canali told us last week. “You’re surrounded by so many important brands and so many nice stores. You feel the exclusivity of the area itself. It’s definitely famous for a reason!”

The brand celebrated the redesign last week with a party and intimate dinner, which welcomed some of Hollywood’s biggest names such as James Marsden, Chace Crawford, Law Roach, Paul Downs, and more.

Canali Beverly Hills is located at 261 North Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.