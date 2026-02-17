Inside Bollare Supper Club’s Los Angeles Dinner

Following the successful debut of its Supper Club series in New York City, Bollare continued the momentum on the West Coast with an intimate dinner in Los Angeles at Cento Raw Bar. The evening brought together a curated group of tastemakers, creators, and brand friends for a chic Galentine’s Day timed celebration rooted in community, conversation, and connection.

Guests included Coura Fall, Kylee Campbell, Liz Acosta, Mikayla Nicole, Monica Mamudo, Nadia Mejia-Webb, Sammy Price, Shae Scott, Sydney Harper, and more. The beauty and wellness brands participating included Bano, Illyoon, SexyHair, This Works and fashion brands Eywasouls Malibu, Hansen & Gretel, Oceanus, and ROCKNOT.

“It was the ultimate cool-girl Galentine’s dinner — dreamy setting, the best seafood, and a table full of strong, stylish women,” tastemaker, model, and Miss Universe Ecuador Nadia Mejia-Webb said. “There’s something powerful about women gathering just to celebrate each other. It felt intimate, chic, and completely unforgettable.”

Bollare’s Supper Club Series in Los Angeles at Cento Raw Bar

Bollare’s Supper Club Series in Los Angeles at Cento Raw Bar, Bollare 20th Anniversary dessert touch from Buttercream Boy (Venice)

The Los Angeles dinner echoed the spirit of the series while bringing its own coastal energy. “The Supper Club series creates space for meaningful, IRL connections,” Bollare vice president Zack Tanck says. “The energy was undeniable, fueled by inspiring women and brands we love, making for a night that felt both intentional and unforgettable.”

Shae Scott (wearing Eywasouls Malibu and carrying a ROCKNOT bag), Kylee Campbell (wearing Hansen & Gretel), and Nadia Mejia-Webb (wearing Hansen & Gretel and carrying a ROCKNOT bag)

Nadia Mejia-Webb in Hansen & Gretel with SexyHair’s Big Root Pump Plus

Sammy Spice trying a K-beauty favorite Illiyoon’s Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream

Monica Mamudo wearing Oceanus and carrying a ROCKNOT bag

Mikayla Nicole wearing Hansen & Gretel color coordinating with another beloved K-beauty brand Bano

“The power of these dinners is rooted in co-creation,” Bollare VP Anna Clayton noted. “Uniting community with brand in a creative environment that fosters authentic, creator-led storytelling in a dynamic way. These dinners are a ton of fun and it is incredible to see what already has sparked from these first two!”

Coura Fall carrying a ROCKNOT bag

Liz Acosta in Delfi Collective

Bollare Execs Anna Clayton (wearing Hansen & Gretel and Buffalo Jeans) and Zack Tanck

Bollare’s Mallika Sabnani, Conchita Meza (wearing Ramy Brook), and Taryn Cullen