Incredible Italian Leather Brands To Check Out at COTERIE

COTERIE is right around the corner and today we’re featuring some of the buzziest Italian leather brands to check out at the show! From gloves to handbags, peruse some of our favorites to check out!

Alpo Gloves

Smooth buttery leather, cashmere, and suede are used to construct Alpo 1910’s sleek, soft gloves. ([email protected]; Booth 6549)

Antonella Ferrante

Neapolitan accessories label Antonella Ferrante has been handmaking leather gloves since 1964, and also began crafting leather bags since circa 2016, featured at its own chic boutiques in Sorrento, Positano, and Florence. ([email protected]; Booth 5849)

Athison

Started more than a century ago, Athison is known for leather belts and bags, constructed from quality materials like water-based tincture dyed hides and potato starch–waxed cotton thread. ([email protected]; Booth 5450)

Boldrini Selleria Dal 1955

Using vegetable-tanned cowhide, Bodrini Selleria Dal 1955 fashions stylish bags for women and men, designed to stand the test of time. ([email protected]; Booth 5424)

Cuoieria Fiorentina

Modern distinctive accessories by Cuoieria Fiorentina showcase Tuscan artisan craftsmanship, one covetable piece at a time. ([email protected]; Booth 6247)

De Marquet

Produced and sourced entirely in Italy, De Marquet is celebrated for utilizing eco and ethical values and practices to make its chic handbags. ([email protected]; Booth 5840)

Filomena Amore

Female empowerment is a key tenet for accessories brand Filomena Amore, known and loved for its elegant leather handbags, done up in saturated hues and striking shapes with minimal hardware. ([email protected]; Booth 5452)

Gaja Banchelli

This brand’s transformable leather bags are made from recyclable materials and sport patented interchangeable bronze buckles and accessories, which are symbolic of resilience and rebirth. Gaja Banchelli—where innovation meets versatility! ([email protected]; Booth 5850)

Gianni Chiarini Firenze

Expect eclectic yet refined leather bags from Florentine accessories label Gianni Chiarini Firenze, featuring linear shapes and interesting design details. ([email protected]; Booth 6134)

Gloves Forino 1899

Situated in Naples’ Sanità district, historically a hotbed of glove-making production, family-run Forino 1899 has multiple centuries’ worth of experience in the art, as its name demonstrates, and nowadays boasts more than 200 distinct styles for women and men, from sporty to trendy to quirky. ([email protected]; Booth 5532)

Hidesins

The finest Italian leather and sophisticated silhouettes are used to create Hidesins handbag; the handmade carryalls, produced right outside Florence, are stealthily packed with functional details, like a discreetly attached pouch meant for smaller essentials. ([email protected]; Booth 5846)

J’Essentia

Sicilian artist and designer Francesca Jennifer Puzzo uses leather handbags and silk scarves as canvases for her J’Essentia’s museumworthy accessories. ([email protected]; Booth 5549)

La Via Firenze

For accessories with that vintage chic aesthetic, look no further than Tuscan brand La Vie Firenze’s quality leather bags. (sales@ lostilefirenze.com; Booth 5448)

ViaMailBag

A passion for design and craftsmanship underlie the design and production of ViaMailBag’s innovative and unique bags. ([email protected]; Booth 6813)

Visonà Italia 1959

Just horsing around! This second-generation Venetian brand’s equestrianesque saddlery stitching has long been its beloved signature; though founder Plinio Visona sewed everything by hand through the 1970s, the brand now uses a patented special sewing machine. ([email protected]; Booth 5847)

