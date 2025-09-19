Iman Is In Her Icon Era

Very few models are so famous that they’re known only by their first name, but Iman has always been in her own league. As a trailblazer and one of the most beautiful faces we’ve ever seen, she’s also intelligent, hysterically funny, and doesn’t hold back. Having recently celebrated a milestone birthday and a major anniversary in fashion, we can think of no better time to celebrate this legendary powerhouse. Just don’t call her a supermodel!

How was your summer?

Summer has been good. Lots of first-time things because in July I turned 70. Being an African, we don’t really celebrate birthdays. When you’re born, it’s a celebration all the time. That yearly birthday thing is not a thing, so I’ve never had a birthday party. My husband [David Bowie] would always say to me, “We’ll go out and celebrate your birthday!” And I’d say no. Donate some money to a charity.

Did things change this year?

No! [Laughs] The world is upside down. I’ve asked all my friends to donate whatever they can to charities.

What charities?

Charities that deal with refugees because I was one. Charities that help women and girls specifically. America has adopted me, so [I support] charities in the states that have to do with poverty and food deprivation. No Kid Hungry is a big deal for me because I can’t imagine a country this rich and this big could have a child go hungry. What? With all the kids [needing help] in Gaza, Doctors Without Borders is another I support. Anyone who is doing the best that they can without any politics involved is a good thing.

We saw on Instagram that you wrote “Bitch, 70 is the new 70” when you had your birthday.

People always say when they turn 80 they’re going to age gracefully. I always say I’m going to be aging grate-fully. What’s the option? Dying! That’s the difference in where I come from. We’re grateful to be alive. Every day is a celebration if you’re healthy.

This is also your 50th year in fashion. How does it feel to reflect on that?

I feel like a f**king landmark! What am I? A statue? [Laughs] I’ve seen everything come and go. Once you’re in fashion, you’re always in fashion. You pay attention to all of that. As women, fashion is an armor. What you’re saying when you show up in a room is really what you’re saying about yourself. I see trends come and go. In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic that never goes out. Now they call it quiet luxury, but that’s a classic. You can change the wording to anything, but classics never go out of style. I don’t believe in the idea of having a signature look. You have to move forward with the times. I incorporate trends here and there, but nothing too trendy. I don’t want to be an influencer; I want to influence.

What do you think about influencers?

They have their time and place. Some of them are good at what they do and others are imposters, but so are fashion people. We’ve seen them come and go. Everybody has become an influencer! It’s a lot.

Is there anything you’d still like to do in fashion? You haven’t walked in shows in decades.

I retired in 1989, and I haven’t been to a show since then. It started with two things. I was going into business in creating Iman Cosmetics, so I was divorcing myself from one industry and moving into another. I wanted to be looked at as a businesswoman. When I retired, I had worked with every designer at that time, so who would I go to and who would I say no to? If you say yes to everybody, you’re overstaying your welcome and we don’t like you. No, bitch. You’re not gonna see me. I’m leaving on my own terms.

You follow fashion closely, though!

I’m a total fashion girl. Once a fashion girl, you’re always a fashion girl. There’s nothing that I don’t know that’s not going on. I know what designer is going from house to another house. I know who everybody is. I know every trend going on. I’m interested as a woman. How you walk into a room says a lot about you. In an instant people will judge you one way or the other. Bill Cunningham once said, “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.” We use it to protect ourselves from the outside world, to show who we are when we walk into a room.

We saw you commented on journalist Robin Givhan leaving The Washington Post.

I’m heartbroken Robin is leaving. I have such regard for her. She’s so good at what she does. She pays attention to every detail. That is going to be missed.

I’ll go wherever she goes!

Same! How does it feel to be honored by The Daily as a Fashion Legend?

I’m honored. I think legend is better than an icon. Everyone is throwing around the word “icon.” People say, “You’re a supermodel!” I say, “No. Supermodels came after me.”

How are your grandchildren?

David’s son Duncan has two children and my daughter has a kid. Every grandparent will tell you it’s so much fun. You send them back home when you want to. I find it’s a second chance. They can listen to you in a different way than when you’re doing it with your own kid. Your own kid always feels like you’re lecturing them.

And you’re wiser!

Definitely! Hopefully!

We’re sure you’re a fun grandma. Would you encourage your grandchildren to have a career in fashion?

No. First of all, there’s the compare and despair. It’s not fair. Unless a profession is chosen, you never succeed in it. If somebody encourages you, they don’t know. You have to be breathing, living, and wanting it badly to do it. We always forget—only fashion people know this—not every top model is a beauty. To be a top model you don’t have to be beautiful, you have to be something else. Some people say everyone says they were the beauty of their village. Nobody cares. In fashion, it’s a different thing. A lot of the time the ugly ducklings are the beauties in our industry. The general public don’t understand that fashion and beauty are two different things.

All images: Courtesy of Iman

