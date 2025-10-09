Ilana Glazer’s Future Is Bright, Broad, And Well-Heeled

Ilana Glazer is taking bold steps forward with Stuart Weitzman. The vibrant actress and comedian stars in the brand’s chic new Fall 2025 campaign, which was shot throughout NYC. Last night, we caught up with Glazer at the launch party for Nordstrom and Weitzman’s new “Make Room For Shoes” campaign to chat style, success, and more. Read on to discover her top memories with Abbi Jacobson while filming Broad City, reuniting with Amy Poehler, and how shoes play a role in her life far beyond fashion.

Tell us about shooting Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign in New York City!

It was just fabulous. You know what was fabulous about it? Fabulous, genuine, creative collaboration. The Stuart Weitzman team was so open, and there was such a flow of communication back and forth. They were real creative collaborators. I come from the comedy world, TV, and film, so to have that energy and endorsement was such a gift. Fashion is known for taking itself seriously. Stuart Weitzman is an iconic legacy brand, and such an important brand for New York. For them to have a sense of humor and a fluidity to their creative process was thrilling.

What are some of your favorite shoe styles?

Right now, I’m obsessed with the Vinnie 85 pump. It’s so elegant, polished, and comfortable.

How has your footwear rotation changed over the years, or since you became a mother?

Being able to afford more shoes and keep my shoes in better condition is a privilege I don’t take for granted. When I first got to New York and I was running around the city, wearing my boots and sneakers to a pulp, [I learned about] the way that you present. Now, I take pride in the way I look, and I enjoy evoking a polished, thoughtful sense. That’s something that’s important to me right now. As a mom, I never was into the most uncomfortable shoes that are so gorgeous. I’ve always been into comfort. As a mom, I feel a lot of good fortune. I feel so grateful to be a mom, so that’s been an instigator for why I want to elevate and polish my look. I want to show to the world that I’m my daughter’s mother. I never would have thought that until you asked it, but that is why I’ve gotten into wanting a more polished sense of style. Shoes are really, literally and figuratively, the foundation of a look. It’s so important.

What qualities make someone a New Yorker?

An open-hearted love of all different kinds of people is the first and foremost reason one is a true New Yorker.

What are some of your favorite restaurants, cafes, or spots around the city?

I’m getting back up onstage these days, and starting to build my next hour of standup. I’m loving performing at New York Comedy Club, East Village, and the Eastville Comedy Club in Brooklyn. Nordstrom is a good one. I remember coming here to shop with my grandparents, or my parents, from Long Island as a kid. I do love public spaces. I love East Village Park. I love Brooklyn Bridge Park. Let’s give a shout-out to Maya Cafe in Brooklyn!

You and Abbi Jacobson filmed Broad City all around NYC in the 2010’s. Do any specific parts of the city hold special memories for you?

In the years after Abbi Jacobson and I chose to end Broad City, everywhere I went, I was like, “We filmed here, we filmed here, we filmed here, we filmed here.” Incredible. What a magical tour with opportunities to honor New York City. It was just a miraculous experience. I’ll never forget, in my whole life, burned from my brain to my tailbone, the experience of filming walking across the Brooklyn Bridge. Can you even believe? We ourselves were very emotional about the show ending. The characters were emotional about their particular storyline ending, their friendship as it had been in New York City. With Amy Poehler trailing us and “fairy godmother” emotionally supporting us, it was unforgettable. And we wrote our names on the bridge!

Both of you just appeared on Amy’s podcast, Good Hang! Tell us about that.

It was so warm, and it was so sweet to be back together. We’ve been friends for a long time, the three of us. I’m always surprised. Going through the stages of life, it always feels miraculous—the humanity of getting together, feeling the next tree ring of who you each are, and who you are as a combination. It was magic.

Can you drop any hints about your upcoming projects or plans this year?

I am self-producing a video podcast. It’s coming out in the next few weeks. It’s called “It’s Open with Ilana Glaser,” and it’s a comedy and sociopolitical podcast about what is going on in the world right now, as well as a space to celebrate the little things in life. I’m very excited about it. I’m very excited about the self-produced nature. I just have total control. My team is incredible people I’ve been collaborating with for years. I’m starting my new stand-up hour, so I’m looking forward to touring again soon.

