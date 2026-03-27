I Tried Chanel’s Viral Baume Essentiel! Is the Glow Worth It?

There is always one product that quietly takes over vanities, makeup bags, and backstage tables. Not because it transforms the face, but because it changes the way skin looks in light. Lately, that product has been Chanel’s Baume Essentiel. The product was part of my own wedding makeup kit, and something I could not ignore when looking back at photos. There was this effortless glow to my skin. The kind you want to believe is just your skin at its best, but I knew there had to be something behind it.

My makeup artist, Sierra Matthews, was the one who introduced me to Chanel’s Baume Essentiel. Priced at $49 and offered in five shades, Transparent, Dragée, Sculpting, Rosée, and Scintillement, it is a product that feels deceptively simple, but clearly intentional. Since then, it has stayed in rotation, and I wanted to properly test it and understand what it actually does. It is not new, but it feels newly relevant. Part of a broader shift away from coverage and toward skin that reads as real, just slightly elevated.

At first glance, they feel almost deceptively simple. Compact, understated, nothing overly dramatic about them. And yet there is an immediate sheen to the surface that catches the light. It makes you wonder how something so small could have such a noticeable effect. Shades like Transparent and Dragée are not about coverage or color in the traditional sense. They are about light, and how it moves across the skin.

Swatched side by side, Dragée on the left and Transparent on the right, the formula reveals itself immediately. There is no shimmer, no added texture, nothing that sits on top of the skin.

Instead, it glides on and melts almost instantly, creating a soft, almost ombré effect that catches the light without ever looking reflective. The finish is seamless, more like skin than product.

For the application process, this is where the formula reveals itself. Swept across the eyelids and along the cheekbones, it blends effortlessly with the fingers, melting into the skin and leaving behind a soft, diffused glow. What stands out is not where you place it, but how it behaves. It does not sculpt or add dimension in the traditional sense. It simply amplifies what is already there.

In certain light, the effect is barely there. In others, it reads as healthy, almost glass like skin. Not glossy, not wet, just quietly luminous. It wears best on bare skin or minimal makeup. Anything too matte underneath can work against it. This is not a product that forces glow. It reveals it.

Looking back at my wedding photos, it is the same effect I kept noticing without fully placing it at the time. Skin that looked like itself, just slightly more considered. It is not a loud product. It is the kind of glow that reads quietly, almost instinctively. If you know, you know. And once you do, it is hard to ignore.