How Well Do You Know This Week’s Beauty News? Presented By Moroccanoil

Who was the lead makeup artist for Schiaparelli’s Fall ‘22 Haute Couture show?
Schiaparelli.com
Correct! Wrong!
Which magazine is Kim Kardashian covering this August, talking all things beauty?
Balenciaga
Correct! Wrong!
Which hip hop star sported three-inch-long bejeweled acrylic nails for her birthday celebration?
Correct! Wrong!
Which of her iconic movie roles did Nicole Kidman channel with her hair and makeup for the Balenciaga Fall ‘22 Haute Couture show?
Balenciaga
Correct! Wrong!
Which brand featured these extreme punk haircuts in their latest show?
Correct! Wrong!