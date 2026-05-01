How To Watch The Met Gala Red Carpet

In case you hadn’t heard, The Met Gala returns on the first Monday of May aka THIS Monday. If you aren’t attending, you can watch from the comfort of your couch as the world’s most famous red carpet streams live for viewers at home. This year’s livestream will be hosted by Ashley Graham , Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony, with Emma Chamberlain returning as Vogue’s red carpet correspondent, and will feature interviews with guests as they unveil their looks on the historic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. And we’ll be judging!

This year’s Met Gala will be led by co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. It’s a big return for Beyoncé’, who hasn’t been to the gala since 2016 when she attended the Manus x Machina gala in Givenchy Haute Couture. The evening will also include a “host committee” chaired by Zoë Kravitz, Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham, Misty Copeland, Angela Bassett, and Paralympic athlete-turned-model-turned-actor Aimee Mullins.

To go along with this year’s Costume Art exhibition, the dress code is “Fashion Is Art” so it will likely be a colorful carpet. Though it’s certainly a more ambiguous theme. Other highlights include the inauguration of the Institute’s first permanent galleries at the museum. The nearly 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries will sit adjacent to The Met’s Great Hall. The exhibit will also be the first in their new nearly 12,00-foot galleries, which will be named after Condé Montrose Nast, the founder of the legendary publishing house. It will feature four spaces connected to the Met’s Great Hall. The Costume Institute’s collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects represents seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the fifteenth century to today.

There’s also some inevitable controversy surrounding this year’s Gala. Posters have gone up around New York City calling for a boycott due to the involvement of Jeff Bezos, the evening’s honorary chair and main sponsor, pointing to allegations of worker exploitation, among other issues. Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos is also an honorary co-chair. New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly announced he’s not going to attend on Monday. He explained his absence as a way to keep his focus on “affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable.” Michael R. Bloomberg, Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams have all walked the museum’s staircase in past years. Will any other major names boycott? We doubt it.