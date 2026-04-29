How to Shop for Vintage, According to Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is a designer, an actor, a reality TV pioneer, and, it turns out, quite the prolific vintage shopper. Recently, she sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for their video podcast The Good Buy where she talked about everything from Paris Hilton to disney villains to her favorite places to buy vintage in LA. It’s a fun little interview if you’ve got 40 minutes to kill and if not, well, here are some of our favorite excerpts.

On her most memorable fashion look with Paris Hilton and growing up wearing matching outfits:

“I think Paris and I went to Vegas for a Britney Spears’ concert, and we wore these like denim jumpsuits, true to my heart for me. But you know, we grew up together and we went to the same school and my mom put shoulder pads in both of our shirts and then we would go to Contempo Casuals on the weekends and Limited Too and we would get the same outfits. We didn’t do it just when we were in our 20s, like I would say we grew out of it. We had been doing that forever.”

On her style inspirations and obsession with Disney villains:

“My style inspirations… Bianca Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Keith Richards, Coleman Domingo, Bram Stroker’s Dracula and Disney villains… kind of all of them. Have you ever noticed they have the sickest jewelry and really good clothes? They have great nails, every time I see a Disney villain, I’m like ‘I want to be you,’ like I love Maleficent… I’m a Disney villain a little bit.”

On her favorite vintage stores in L.A.:

“Decades, I love. Resurrection is one that I love. I have this friend Rachel, and I call her and she’s also a cat mom, and she sells really great vintage out of her house and we’ll go there. I love a little cute Scout trip… highly curated, it’s nice to go in and be like ‘Oh thank you so much for doing this for me.’

On why she doesn’t purchase vintage clothing online:

“I do it all on foot, I don’t do any of it online. There are things that I will order online and that’s great but I enjoy the hunt, and it’s not for everyone, not everyone likes to do that. I have two girlfriends that love to do it also, and we just roll up our sleeves and we go. There’s something just about the journey.”