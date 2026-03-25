How to Look More Like David Beckham

Boss and Becks are at it again with their latest capsule collection of David Beckham-approved lewks designed by the masters of understated elegance at Boss.

The Boss By Beckham Spring/Summer 2026 collection features elegant silhouettes across tailoring, casualwear, and warm-weather essentials. Made with premium summer fabrics these pieces offer both structure and ease with clean lines and soft neutrals that looks good on just about everyone.

Signature tailoring returns to the collection in more relaxed constructions. While everyday essentials – from tshirts and denim to sneakers – are meant for intuitive styling, ready for any mood or moment. and channeling Beckham’s own approach to personal style: confident and authentic.

“Working with David continues to be a powerful creative partnership,” said Hugo Boss creative director Marco Falcioni in a statement. “His instinct for modern style and his understanding of real versatility have shaped this collection from the start. Together, we set out to create new designs built on signature craftsmanship and quality that lasts. Every item is designed to feel relevant today, yet endure for seasons to come.”

This season’s campaign was shot by Mert and Marcus with creative direction by Trey Laird and includes a video of Beckham serving all kinds of sexiness in his Boss best. Honestly, the man has no business looking this good. No business at all!

Prices for the collection range from $169 for the ties to $999 for the tailored jackets and leathers. Those leather jackets, by the way, have already sold out online and they just went on sale today, so if you want one for yourself, you might need to call around to Boss stores in your area and see if they can put one on hold for you. Otherwise, check out the rest of the collection below and shop you favorite pieces here. While you can!