With AI on everyone’s radar these days, a new app has arrived to give you a head start on being on top of the latest fashion technology. Introducing Glance, an innovative new tool that uses generative AI to create personalized, photorealistic, and shoppable outfits based on a user’s uploaded selfie. Monica Dimperio, the company’s head of social & content (U.S.), consumer marketing, tells The Daily how it’s going to change the way you shop and why they’re courting content creators to spread the word

For readers who may be discovering Glance for the first time, how do you describe what it is and why it matters?

Shopping today is fragmented, with trends on TikTok, inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest, and a messy path from idea to purchase. Glance breaks that loop by letting you talk about what you need or where you’re going, then responding in a way that’s personal and learns your taste over time, so inspiration becomes instantly actionable. It matters as consumer behavior has become impulsive and disconnected, leading to overbuying and regret. Glance makes it smarter and more intentional, reducing decision fatigue and building confidence across everything from fashion to home and beauty, designed to feel like a shopping BFF that genuinely gets you.

Glance is entering the U.S. as a completely new brand, without legacy expectations or preconceived notions. How are you using that “blank slate” as an advantage?

Entering the U.S. as a new brand is an advantage, as we get to listen and observe our consumer first. We’re not constrained by legacy assumptions about how people should shop or use technology, which gives us the freedom to learn in real time and evolve with culture, rather than chasing it. Starting from zero lets us be truly consumer-first, focused on understanding people’s lives, tastes, and everyday decisions rather than dictating behavior. We’re not just building commerce, we’re building something that makes life easier and more intuitive.

Rather than launching through traditional media or advertising, Glance is showing up in culture first. Why is New York Fashion Week, and moments like it, such a powerful entry point for the brand?

We’re taking a culture-first approach, leaning into authenticity rooted in a social-first community. Fashion Week is powerful, as a cultural engine; it’s where self-expression happens in real time, on the streets as much as the runway. Being in those spaces lets us see how inspiration turns into intent, which is exactly where Glance fits. Our goal isn’t just downloads, it’s community. When you show up where culture is happening, you’re not pushing a product; you’re inviting people into an idea.

When you are new to market, every touchpoint helps define who you are. How intentional are you about shaping first impressions, and what do you want people to feel when they encounter Glance for the first time?

I’m intentional about first impressions, and I think that’s due to my background in luxury retail, where every detail shaped how a brand felt and why people came back. Those same principles apply online. For Glance, everything comes back to personalization and breaking the loop. We want people to feel understood right away, like this experience is actually about them. First encounters should feel intuitive, personal, and a little relieving, not overwhelming or abstract. Glance is powered by intelligence, but the goal is human. If someone walks away feeling seen, confident, and curious to return, we’ve done our job.

Glance is partnering with influencers across fashion, beauty, tech, and culture. How are you thinking about creators as category-crossing storytellers for the brand?

We think of creators as a bridge between aspiration and adoption. Tastemakers shape taste and set the aesthetic, while everyday creators show how Glance actually fits into real life. Both matter, and the power is in how they work together. The most meaningful stories come from people who genuinely use the product and share it naturally, often not the biggest accounts, but the most trusted ones. Our goal is for Glance users themselves to become the storytellers, so the brand grows through real behavior, not just visibility.

In a new market, influential voices can become a brand’s most powerful currency. How does Glance view creators and tastemakers as a core value asset in breaking into the States?

People trust people before they trust brands, especially in a new market, but only when the alignment is real. We work with creators who genuinely use Glance and can show why it’s useful, not just talk about it. The power is at the intersection of entertainment and utility, when something draws you in and makes you think, “I’d actually use that.” We also think beyond screens, creating real moments that build deeper connections and more authentic stories. That’s why creators are a core asset for us. They help us build trust, context, and culture at the same time, turning a new brand into a community.

As head of social & content, how do you think about building relevance from the ground up, especially in a market as saturated and fast-moving as the U.S.?

In a market as fast-moving as the U.S., relevance can’t be forced. It shows up when people start recognizing you across moments, and our job is to pay attention and build from there. We focus on showing up in the right places, creating moments people want to gather around, and amplifying what naturally resonates instead of chasing scale. Brands are experienced in layers, on the street, in culture, online, and when that repetition feels organic, something new becomes familiar. Staying flexible and listening closely is how relevance sticks.