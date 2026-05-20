How Stylist Philippe Uter Styled Alexander Ludwig and Noah Schnapp at Cannes

Stylist Philippe Uter has had a busy few days at the Cannes Film Festival styling two of the buzziest actors on the planet right now. His client, Alexander Ludwig (currently filming the next White Lotus), wore a custom Ami Paris look designed by Alexandre Mattiussi on the red carpet for the screening of the film “Garance” (Another Day) while his other client, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, made his Cannes red carpet debut in Karl Lagerfeld at the premiere of El Ser Querido (The Beloved). Uter, who is repped by The Only Agency, tells The Daily how the looks came together and his approach to styling.

What was your approach with Noah when dressing him for the festival?

With Noah, the approach was really about timeless elegance and creating a very cinematic Cannes moment. We wanted something classic, effortless, and refined, almost like an old Hollywood movie star arriving on the Croisette, but still feeling young and modern. His personal style naturally leans quite clean and understated, so we embraced that instead of forcing something overly fashion or theatrical.

What about Alexander?

Alexander’s approach was a bit different. With him, we leaned into something more contemporary and modern while still keeping the Cannes elegance. He wore AMI, which felt perfect because the brand has that effortless Parisian sophistication while remaining youthful and current. His personal style already has a natural confidence and masculinity to it, so we wanted the clothes to feel relaxed but sharp at the same time. The silhouette was cleaner and slightly more fashion-forward compared to Noah’s more classic direction. The Chaumet brooches helped bring personality and polish to the looks without overcomplicating them.

Did the guys give you any feedback into how they wanted their looks?

Absolutely. I always think styling works best when it feels collaborative. Both Noah and Alexander were very trusting, but of course it is important for them to feel comfortable and confident in what they wear.

How did it go? Any wardrobe mishaps?

Honestly, it went very smoothly, which is rare during Cannes because everything moves incredibly fast and schedules constantly change. There is always a bit of chaos behind the scenes with fittings, traffic, weather, and last-minute adjustments, but that is part of the festival energy. Thankfully, no real wardrobe mishaps. We had a great team around us and prepared for everything in advance. Cannes can be intense, so when things run smoothly it almost feels suspicious.

What has the experience at the festival been like for you?

The festival has been amazing. Cannes always feels very special because there is this incredible mix of cinema, fashion, glamour and chaos all happening at the same time. The atmosphere is unlike anything else.

What have you been wearing?

I mostly wore the same style every day: baggy jeans and a loose shirt tucked in with loafers. It’s easy, comfortable, yet stylish. I’m here to work, not to show myself. Same in the evening; I try to stay classic and elegant with a black tuxedo, white shirt with black bowtie, and black loafers.

What’s your philosophy when it comes to styling?

For me, styling is never just about clothes. It is about storytelling, emotion, and confidence. The most successful look is when people notice the person first and the fashion second. I always try to create an image that feels authentic to the client while still pushing things in an aspirational direction, especially on a red carpet like Cannes. The goal is to create a memorable moment that feels effortless, timeless, and emotionally connected to who they are. For evening events, I kept things very chic and minimal with strong tailoring and subtle statement accessories.