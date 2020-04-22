How Stylist Jeanne Yang Is Keeping Busy During Quarantine

Uber stylist Jeanne Yang typically spends her days getting stars like Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., and Christian Bale red carpet ready, but like most of us she’s on pause right now to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Daily checks in with one of our favorite people in fashion and self-described workaholic to find out how she’s adjusting to life at a slower pace and what’s she’s taking away from the experience at home in Los Angeles with her husband, daughters, and dogs.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I have come to realize that I have an inability to sit still. I am so lucky to have a great husband, who has master chef cooking skills, hilarious kids, and snuggly canines. I have become attached to my Amangiri Patagonia fleece jacket. Who knew I could enjoy casual outerwear clothing?

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I once worked 128 days in a row… I needed to slow down. To go from 60 mph to 0 is a major adjustment. It is so strange not to wake up and be on the go immediately.

What are you doing to decompress?

Needlepoint and knitting has always been a great way to distract myself. I have also been baking a lot.

How are you staying active?

I have been doing this program that offers lots of low impact exercises as options and is done in 15 min segments. My daughter found it and it has helped me so much so I can sleep. Chloe Ting – 2 Weeks Shred Challenge – Free Workout Program.

How’s your sleep?

I’ve had some vivid dreams and nightmares. Melatonin and the Headspace App help calm me down.

What are you doing to help others?

Making and donating masks. I enjoyed guest speaking for a college class too.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

As a workaholic for years, it has been such a gift to spend every day with my daughters before they head off to college. I could not ask for better people to be in quarantined with. My husband and I have become even closer. With our upcoming 19th anniversary, I am so grateful that I married the best person for me.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since self-isolating?

Grooming and taking care of my dogs. I am a care taker. Since my girls are older I need something to coddle.

What are you most anxious about?

I am worried for the many friends who have been furloughed or have lost their jobs. I am very anxious about the fashion and film industry in the next year.

What have you been watching on TV?

Judge Judy. I love her strong hand in dealing with difficult people who need someone to speak to them like they should have been spoken to for years. RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef give me joy. Basically I really enjoy shows with judges.

What have you been eating?

Homemade eggplant parmesan, corn risotto, and other culinary delicious experiments my husband has been experimenting with. I have been really enjoying New York Times recipes as I am a baker. I even baked some treats for my daughter’s horse.

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

I have not stopped. Much to the distraction of my family, I have been making candles, lip balm, organizing drawers, sewing, knitting, painting, and doing anything to keep busy. My husband had a high school reunion Zoom call with an art theme. I jumped at the opportunity to do something, so I painted Edvard Munch’s The Scream and made him put on a black t-shirt.

What music have you been listening to lately?

King Princess, Doja Cat, and Grad Party. Having two seniors keeps me updated so as not to stay in my bad ’80s and ’90s pop music bubble.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Work and then enjoy a nice meal in a restaurant.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

Enjoying the stillness of life. Watching my kids or husband as they cook, or listening to them laugh is the most wonderful feeling. I have not been able to appreciate these moments since they were younger as I was always too busy juggling 5 things.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

I am surprised by how much I enjoy the slowdown and how I needed to stop and take a breath. As a Korean American woman, my parents instilled such a strong work ethic that I felt like not working meant you were lazy. I have come to acknowledge that working can give you some meaning to your life, but my family and relationships are really what sustains my happiness.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.