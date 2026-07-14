How Rowe Plastic Surgery Is Giving Patients Beautiful Results

At Rowe Plastic Surgery practice, Dr. Norman Rowe and wife Mia Rowe are partners in work and in life, bringing decades of experience (and even family roots in the field!) to patients seeking subtle, beautiful results.

What drew you to medicine, and specifically to plastic surgery?

Norman Rowe: I was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. Growing up there was wonderful and grounding. I always wanted to be not just a doctor, not just a surgeon, but a plastic surgeon, even as a child. I remember seeing a news story about a plastic surgeon who made someone a new finger; I thought it was the most amazing thing imaginable. From then on, I wanted to be a plastic surgeon.

How have you grown and expanded Rowe Plastic Surgery over time?

Norman: I’ve been in private practice for almost 25 years. I started off with one office in NYC and saw a need for my work elsewhere, so I opened up offices in various cities where patients were interested in my services. We now have eight locations and tens of thousands of happy patients.

Mia, what attracted you to the plastic surgery field?

Mia Rowe: Plastic surgery has always been a part of my life. My father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin were or are all talented plastic surgeons. My mother and my aunt are also plastic surgery nurses. Plastic surgery was part of my life from a young age, so transitioning into running Rowe Plastic Surgery [RPS] was natural for me. My current role at RPS is to help realize our vision of bringing more life-changing services to patients, so I develop the central driving strategy of the practice.

What’s trending in the field nowadays?

Norman: I think a big overall trend is to create a more natural look for the patient. The era of the overdone face or body is gone, and that’s a good thing. Current trends include rejuvenation medicine, which includes peptides and platelet-rich plasma, just to name a few. It seems now that the ultimate flex is not what car you drive or what shoes you wear, but what you’re doing to help yourself maintain a long, healthy life. I also notice I’m getting younger and younger patients coming in who are looking to prevent aging, or least slow it down. I call it “prejuvination.”

Which procedures are less popular lately?

Norman: I think overfilled faces and lips, Brazilian butt lifts, aggressive eyelid lifts, large incision brow lifts, and large breast implants are on the decline. I think these procedures are better off left in the past. People want more natural-looking rejuvenation.

Are there certain procedures that Rowe Plastic Surgery specializes in?

Norman: I’m best known for breast work. I enjoy it because it’s difficult; I like a challenge. It’s work that is extremely personal for the patient. It has to be done perfectly. I also enjoy rhinoplasty surgery; it’s one of the more difficult procedures in plastic surgery to get right.

Do you have busy and slow seasons?

Norman: We’re busy year-round. If I operated on New Year’s Day, I’d have three patients lined up! What keeps you busy outside of work? Mia: Both of us have our own pet causes, and we’re both involved with philanthropy. We’ll continue to push and help these charities at various events throughout the summer. There will be some travel with the kids, too, but our charities keep us busy.

What’s the story behind @the.miaedit Instagram account?

Mia: For years, I’ve had friends, family, and even total strangers call me, text me, or DM me and ask for my opinion regarding beauty and lifestyle. They all seem so genuinely happy with my responses and suggestions, so I decided to start @the.miaedit on IG to reach and help more people, and to expand on my philanthropic goals.

What do you predict will be trending next in plastic surgery and aesthetics?

Norman: People are going to start their treatments at a younger age. The “less is more” approach will be more pervasive. Longevity and looking good as we age will become a central tenet of aesthetic medicine.

Mia: More and more women—and men, too—will rely on social media to help them decide what results they want. That’s why I feel there has to be resources that give honest, unbiased opinions, like @the.miaedit.

What’s your relationship like with the Hamptons?

Mia: The Hamptons has always been a place to decompress and that’s what I enjoy about it. I have family Out East and have been going for years. I love all the towns. They each have their unique personalities, from the small village feel of Sag Harbor to the shopping of East Hampton to the beaches of Montauk. The Hamptons has such a wonderful selection of grocery stores and restaurants that fit any mood I’m feeling. Sometimes, Goldberg’s Bagels or Round Swamp Farm on a Sunday morning does the trick, or I go to Duryea’s for the lobster salad. I also love wonderful dinners at Sant Ambroeus or Le Bilboquet, and also fun evenings out at Surf Lodge or Mary Lou’s.