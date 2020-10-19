How Jessica Bartlett Created a Modern All-In-One Solution for Famous Influencers

The modern digital age has created platforms that have redefined the way a person can become famous. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook have promoted the word “Internet fame” to be synonymous with any previous associations being tied to being famous. No longer does a person have to be in movies or commercials to achieve the glory and financial benefit associated with fame. Many people have become famous with the use of their smartphones, thanks to the aforementioned platforms. COY Co. creates subscription sites for influencers where they can offer their loyal fanbase a more in-depth and behind the scenes aspect to their content that the average subscriber won’t see on sites like Instagram.

Jessica Bartlett is a visionary thinker who created COY Co., an elite platform where a person has to have a certain amount of “internet notoriety” before they could be considered to join her platform, distinguishing COY Co. as the elite version of self-capitalization. COY Co. empowers influencers to “Capitalize on You,” if you meet the requirements. Her platform requires that a creator achieve a minimum following and engagement to be invited to take part. Bartlett believes that anyone who has established a loyal and engaged fanbase, has the potential to monetize their content with a subscription content platform. She leaves the type of content up to the influencer, and the COY Co. gives them every resource they need to maximize their earning potential and capitalize on themselves. Whether that be a model offering behind the scenes access to her photoshoots, a fitness influencer developing a fitness program, or an athlete showcasing their daily routine, the COY Co. tailors their resources to best fit each client. Any influencer can benefit from this platform and monetize on their content, as long as the influencers are able to offer value through their content, that is beyond what they show on platforms like Instagram.

The great part about COY Co. is that once an individual has achieved a certain status, the company can handle everything for them- just show up to one content shoot a month and let COY Co. line your pockets! The company acts as a full turnkey management service, handling everything from content production, to growth marketing, and legalities. COY Co. is due to be an instant hit for the Internet’s elite. If you have worked hard to attain a certain status, don’t let anyone else capitalize on it but yourself!

Jessica Bartlett has close to 1 million followers on Instagram, and has substantially monetized on this success. Everything she posts is calculated to ensure growth, as she uses analytics and follower data for optimized results. She has used her in-depth knowledge and success to create a program for other creators to grow their following and boost their engagement, and has built the COY Co. to help other creators financially benefit from having loyal followers.

The COY Co. is a premium solution for anyone who has a large amount of followers, and seeks to monetize their following. From fitness influencers to models, the COY Co. creates individualized platforms which are uniquely tailored to each creator’s personal brand, highlighting numerous ways to monetize to ensure each creator can maximize their earning potential and capitalize on their likeness in the most efficient, and effective way possible. COY Co. handle’s growth strategies, legal issues associated with leaked content, and various other issues to make sure that the creator can focus on continuing to build their following and personal brands, while COY Co. focuses on continually increasing their earnings. COY Co. creates personal platforms where creators are unattached to anyone else, or their stigma, thus empowering the creator to control the narrative, as well as maintain their unique brand image, all without needing to be compared to others. COY Co. also enable creators to own all of their content and user data, which isn’t the case with major platforms like OnlyFans or Patreon.

Influencers have put in many long hours attaining such a massive following, and now COY Co. is letting them capitalize on it by making passive income. Why should someone with such a large following and influence have to promote other people’s brands to earn money, when instead, they could focus on making themselves the selling point? Clearly, it’s time for these influencers to let COY Co. capitalize on you!

Written by: Mike Gurman

