How Gigi Celebrated ‘Z Day’ — Aka Zayn’s 28th Birthday!

Just as we’d imagine, it’s a real treat to have supermodel (and new mama!) Gigi Hadid as your partner in crime. For her beau Zayn Malik’s 28th birthday, she sure pulled out all the stops. We’re talking DIY personalized vintage arcade machines, a custom Carlo’s bakery cake in honor of his favorite U.K. football team, and a heap of Zayn-themed confetti for good measure.

The mini bash—it looks like just Hadid, Malik, and Hadid’s close friend Leah McCarthy were present—also included a large floral installation from Instagram-favorite Popup Florist, martinis, Cheeto’s, and old school candy options like Nerds. As the couple, who have been on and off since 2015, usually keep their relationship incredibly private, it was a rare glimpse into how they have fun at home. Plus—an insight into how they don’t sacrifice style when lounging around. Peep this eye-catching streetwear:

In an Instagram tribute, the runway regular also wrote: “Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day.” The young couple recently became parents to their first child, whom they welcomed in September 2020.

It’s been a busy week for Hadid and her newfound party planning skills as her mom, Yolanda Foster, just turned 57 too. To celebrate, the duo dined safely and chicly at home in Hadid and Malik’s NYC pad on a veritable Japanese feast—and do we spy a large Prada gift bag on the table? …. Jealous? Us? Never!

