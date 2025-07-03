How Dr. Apa Is Changing The Way You Go To The Dentist

Going to the dentist isn’t at the top of anyone’s favorite things to do, but one dentist is making strides to make the experience more enjoyable for his patients. Dr. Michael Apa of the Apa Aesthetic is using advanced technology to modernize the experience. His groundbreaking office specializes in minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers. He tells The Daily about their incredible services and how he’s changing the game around the world.

An experience at your office is not your “Mom’s dentist” appointment. Tell us a little bit about what makes coming to your office unique and why you wanted to modernize the dental experience?

Dr. Apa: Dentistry is an art form, and it should be treated that way. From day one, I set out to reimagine the entire experience and offer something truly special. When you walk into our office, it’s not sterile, it’s not transactional, and it’s definitely not what you remember from growing up. It’s curated, elevated, and personal. I wanted to create an environment where people feel like they are investing in themselves, not just fixing a tooth. Our offices are beautiful, but the real luxury is in the service, the precision, the time we take, and the way we make people feel.

What kind of technology are you working with at the office?

We have access to the most advanced technology in the field but we’re selective about what we integrate into our workflow and exactly how we do it. It’s not about owning cool gadgets; it’s about elevating results, both in terms of accuracy and efficiency. Over the years, we’ve fine-tuned what we call the Hybrid Model – a workflow that digitizes the early steps in a smile makeover and ends with porcelain powder and a paintbrush. Hand-layered ceramic is an old art form, but it’s how we restore teeth to look like natural teeth. There was a time when I was reluctant to embrace digital dentistry at all but there’s a sweet spot and, when you find it, you get the best of both worlds – greater efficiency and accuracy, plus natural beauty.

The decor is also more modern and gives the experience an uplifting vibe. Tell us how you went about the concept of the space and why you felt it was important to create a different kind of atmosphere.

How a space looks, feels and sounds is really important. For the patient, it’s the backdrop for the experience. For the team, it’s their locker room and their field. Every time I design an office, I’m thinking about how it will reflect the work, inspire creativity and communicate a standard. When you see a smile, you should never be able to tell where the dentistry begins and ends, and my offices embody that aesthetic. Floor to ceiling, wall to wall, they are almost entirely seamless. No grout lines in the terrazzo, no breaks in the custom wallpaper or fabric accents. Today, we have four offices – NY, LA, MIA, Dubai – and, while there is a signature look, it’s not a copy/paste formula. For me, it’s about translating the Apa DNA into a unique design for every location – on brand but also unexpected.

How can someone make an appointment?

Patients can book an appointment online to schedule a consult or over the phone. We have a fifth location in the works and will share more in the coming months. And, we have the Apa Suite at NYU College of Dentistry, a clinical education space that has changed the game for students and redefined access for patients. More on that here: The Apa Suite at NYUCD

Tell us about your APA docuseries, Scaling Greatness. What’s the concept and how can viewers check it out?

Dr. Apa: Scaling Greatness is about the pursuit of excellence. It’s a project that’s both a mirror and a message – a reflection of who we are when everyone and no one is watching. It’s a window into what it really takes to reach the top of the mountain, only to keep climbing. We cover the business, the artistry, the relationships, and the relentless pressure behind the scenes. It’s raw, real, and inspiring. It’s really not about dentistry; it’s about drive. It’s about what becomes possible when you push past limits, take risks and stay relentlessly committed to your vision – whatever that may be. The series is a reminder that excellence isn’t a destination – it’s a discipline. All episodes are available on YouTube.

Tell us about the partnership with L’Atelier Forte. How did it even come about?

The L’Atelier Forte collaboration was born from a cold call. Joe Vasold, one of the co-founders, reached out, and it turned into a conversation, then a vision, and now a partnership rooted in design, detail, and excellence. What we created together – the Apa Bomber – is the product of two brands speaking the same design language to bring style to the office. In March 2023, we launched v1. It immediately sold out and we’ve been continuously restocking ever since. Last month (May 2025), we launched v2 – a lightweight variation that took 20 months to perfect. This partnership is about more than a jacket, though. I’m excited about our upcoming drops, especially the athleisure pieces.

What’s next for you?

Expansion – across the board. That means global education, new product development, continued office expansion, and more content that really brings people inside this world we’ve built. We’re not interested in doing more just to do more; it has to move the brand forward, push boundaries, and continue setting a new standard.

How would you like to see your own brand grow in the next few years?

Legacy. That’s the word. I want to build something that outlives me—not just a name, but a movement in dentistry and aesthetics. We’ll keep growing, but in a very focused way. More locations, yes, but also more innovation, more storytelling, more ways to connect with people emotionally through what we do. Because at the end of the day, it’s not about the teeth; it’s about the life the teeth inspire you to live.

