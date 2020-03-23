How Influencer Christie Ferrari Is Coping with Coronavirus Isolation

For the latest installment of our new series, Cabin Fever Diaries, The Daily checks in with influencer Christie Ferrari to see how she and her husband are coping with isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

Where are you right now and who are you with?

I’m in Miami with my husband and pup. We split our time between New York City and Miami. I’m from Miami originally so we have an apartment down here as well. But we had a wedding [last] weekend here, so we were always meant to come down in March. We don’t have a date to go back to New York given everything that is going on.

What are you wearing right now?

Workout gear because I’ve been doing some at-home working out to stay active!

What are you doing to decompress?

Working out, watching movies and TV series, and working from home. Working on some longer-term projects, and some quick turnaround ones to provide valuable content with everything that’s going on. As I mentioned before, being sure to take the time to focus on myself.

What’s on your isolation watch list?

This one is tough! I’ve watched a lot of great series before the isolation started! But here are some ideas: On Netflix, The Witcher is great! The first episode or two are a bit slow, but continue watching. On Amazon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is always fun! On Hulu, I’ve watched this week the new Reese Witherspoon series, Little Fires Everywhere, which is so far, so good, and also Marvel’s The Runaways! On Disney+, I can’t not recommend The Mandalorian! Stark Trek: Picard on CBS All-Access is also great!

Have you learned anything new about yourself or the people you are with since distancing?

For us it’s a little different because we work together. Being together and working from home is the norm for us. I have seen him be more vigilant and asking me not to go out at all, which is nice!

What is your social distancing/isolation theme song?

I don’t know if I have a particular song, but I’ve been playing mostly uplifting, yet relaxing music – mostly tropical or deep house music because it’s the mood I want to be in. I also allows me the opportunity to make time for me, and focus on improving myself– To relax via a bubble bath and to take time to breathe.

How are you staying active?

With my friend Andrea from Xtend Barre and through her online pilates and barre classes. Plus, hubs, pup and I are heading out on long walks every day while maintaining social distancing from others!

What have you been eating?

We’ve kept up our normal weekly cooking. The hubs and I actually cook almost every evening and we like to keep it healthy, mostly veggie (he’s a vegetarian) and yummy! This week, we’ve done a broccoli and white bean soup (have shared this recipe on Stories before) and Vegetarian Chili. But it’s all about balance, right? So we also made some homemade chocolate chip cookies! The goal is to also support small businesses in Miami by ordering takeout.

What song do you sing to make sure you are washing your hands for at least 20 seconds?

“Happy Birthday.”

Are you doing anything to help others?

I’ve been trying to share content that makes sense to my audience and from my POV. For example, earlier this week, I tried to share tips that would help you gain control of your anxiety. I also offered ideas for how to get productive while working at home. I’ll be doing some Q&As this week so stay tuned to my channel.

What do you wish you had an unending supply of?

It’s a tie between hand sanitizer and movies and tv series to watch!

What did you probably buy too much of?

Pasta for sure! I have like 4-5 boxes!

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

That I always need to be doing something, or else I get ants in my pants.

How has this experience changed you or your outlook?

What hasn’t changed? It’s such a surreal experience. Makes you remember what’s really important: health and family.

What do you want to do differently when this is all over?

Not take the small things in life for granted, like family dinners, friendly gatherings, going out to eat, etc.

