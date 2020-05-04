NewsRunway

DKNY Is Giving Back to NYC

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

DKNY is doing their part to support New Yorkers during the Coronavirus pandemic with a little help from a wardrobe staple. The brand is selling classic white and black t-shirts with 100% of net proceeds benefitting the NYC Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The fund provides resources and support to healthcare works and essential staff, helps New York small businesses, as well as families and vulnerable New Yorkers. The tee is unisex and will retail for $25 with free shipping. You can find it on DonnaKaran.com. Who doesn’t need a white t-shirt in their wardrobe?

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: DKNY Tie-Dye Leggings

Tomo Koizumi and Area Compete for the...

Cosmo Pulls “The Bachelor” Cover Over White...

Hearst Continues to Battle Unionization, Balmain Names...

Nicki Minaj Collaborates With Fendi, Ralph Lauren...

DKNY Celebrates Their 30th Anniversary With a...

Alexander Wang Teams Up With Bvlgari, Zoë...

Tom Ford Wants to Shake Up the...

DKNY and The Daily Celebrate World Pride

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.