DKNY Is Giving Back to NYC

DKNY is doing their part to support New Yorkers during the Coronavirus pandemic with a little help from a wardrobe staple. The brand is selling classic white and black t-shirts with 100% of net proceeds benefitting the NYC Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The fund provides resources and support to healthcare works and essential staff, helps New York small businesses, as well as families and vulnerable New Yorkers. The tee is unisex and will retail for $25 with free shipping. You can find it on DonnaKaran.com. Who doesn’t need a white t-shirt in their wardrobe?

