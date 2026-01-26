How a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Celebrates Her Birthday

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and co-host of “On Brand” with Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John celebrated her 49th birthday in style — flying out to Richard Branson’s private Mosquito Island with her family, friends, and fiancé Keely Watson.

The theme of the event was “wellness,” which the lavish eleven-room Oasis Estate at which she and her guests stayed is known for.

In addition to lounging by the pool or taking in the property’s breathtaking views, Saint John and her guests took Viome tests and received customized nutrition plans designed to support their health goals boht on and off the island.

The relaxing and much-needed holiday was also the perfect opportunity for Saint John and Watson to kick back and catch up with their closest friends ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony this August.