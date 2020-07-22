How A Georgia Hair Salon Is Bouncing Back

Muse Salon and Spa in Johns Creek, Georgia was one of the many hair salons in America that was hit by closing down during our nationwide lockdown this year. The Daily checked in with Daniel Mason-Jones, who tells us how they made it through, what they are doing to make their clients feel safe, and what products they can’t get enough of.

How did you get your start in the industry?

This is always a fun one to answer! I actually went to college for Funeral Science. After working in the funeral home for 7 years doing everything from preparing bodies to doing hair and makeup, I decided to switch it up. The day that I walked into the salon for an interview, I knew this was it. 19 years later…

How did the salon reopen doors?

When we decided to reopen our salon, we made sure that we were able to follow each and every guideline. I am a bit of a rule follower and wanted to make sure that we were doing things the right way. We did open the salon with a few of our team as a soft opening to make sure everything would run according to plan.

What sets your salon apart?

There are several distinct factors that set our salon apart We are very involved in education. We provide 401K plus 4% match to our employees so that one day, they can retire. We provide health insurance for the team and that has been so amazing to help so many that needed it. We offer flex scheduling for the team to avoid burnout and wear and tear on the body. The culture of Muse Salon and Spa is pretty epic, the team are very gifted and career minded.

What is your favorite thing to do in the salon?

Anything that involves connecting with and lifting others. Now my heart is in hair color.

How did you cope with being closed during the lockdown?

It was challenging not being able to work. I’ve been in the salon for 19 years, going full throttle and never slowing down. It was a shock to my body and mind when forced to slow down. However, I believe there is good in every situation and this allowed me to regroup and focus on what really matters most. It also has allowed me to pivot and rethink the future of our industry.

Was there anything helpful about taking a step back?

So many valuable lessons while stepping back for the day to day operations. We are streamlining a lot of our systems to make it even easier for everyone

What are you doing to make sure customers feel safe?

We have so many measures in place to protect the team and the guests. Social Distancing, temperature checks at the door, an abundance of sanitizers and disinfectants throughout the salon, extended hours, etc. We recently added beautiful dividers between each of our shampoo chairs to provide an extra layer of sanitation and also an elevated spa like experience in our dedicated treatment lounge. Famous for Kérastase rituals.

Customers must be so excited to sit in your chair again. What has it been like reuniting with them again?

It has been so wonderful to see them again. They become such a huge part of our lives and when you see them every 4-6 for weeks and suddenly, it stops, we miss them terribly.

A lot of them had to “take matters into their own” hands with their hair. How did they do?

This luckily wasn’t really an issue for us. Luckily, our branding and culture have somehow captured a clientele that would rather wait on us. And for that, we are grateful. With that being said, we have had a few “oops” colors from teens experimenting on YouTube and playing with fashion shades.

You work with Kérastase products. What are some of your favorite products to work with from them and why?

I am a die hard Kérastase fan!!! 19 years of working with this beautiful brand and the products just keep getting better. I absolutely love Ciment Thermique as a thermal styler. I have personally seen it work wonders on damaged hair, and it smells amazing) The Discipline line has been a game changer for textured or unruly hair. Blonde Absolue is like the Holy Grail to all of my blonde guests, it makes the hair feel and smell amazing, while controlling the yellows and holds that like to mysteriously appear. Genesis has elevated the game for our guests that wore their hair in ponytails while at home during quarantine and suffered for hair fall. This line is truly unique with the various technologies that are incorporated in each product.

@DanielMasonJones

Muse Salon and Spa

11705 Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, Ga 30097

