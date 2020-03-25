12 Free At-Home Workout Resources to Help You Stay Active in Self-Isolation

If getting fit is one of your quarantine goals, then look no further. Here a list of online platforms offering workout classes, which you can access anywhere, anytime.

1. Tracy Anderson Online Studio

The Tracy Anderson Method offers workout programs designed for anyone to achieve strong, lean muscles and create balance in their bodies. The Method has helped countless celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Rhoda, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and more transform their bodies. The TA Online Studio allows you to work out with Anderson herself in real time each week in classes designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced fitness levels. There’s also a dance cardio library and lots of bonus content. The company offers a 14-day free trail, after which there is a monthly charge of $90.

2. GYMSHARK

U.K-based activewear brand GYMSHARK, has announced that they will be offering FREE at-home workouts via the GYMSHARK Conditioning App, which usually requires a monthly subscription fee, from now through the foreseeable future to keep the GYMSHARK community more active and connected than ever as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.



3. Nike Training Club

NTC provides free workouts covering everything from bodyweight-only sessions, to invigorating yoga classes, to targeted training program for all fitness levels. Sessions range from 15-60 minutes and there are over 185 free workouts to choose from. The NTC app has a huge range of free workout programs to choose from and NTC PREMIUM is available for a charge of just $14.99 per month.

4. Rumble

A boxing-inspired group fitness workout, Rumble is posting free at home workout videos on their Instagram handle @doyourrumble. Click here for the Rumble At Home Instagram Live schedule for the week of March 23-29.



5. AARMY

Due to studio closures, AARMY will offer a schedule of daily practice sessions via Instagram Live, led by co-founders Akin Akman, Angela Davis, and other AARMY coaches. AARMY’S mission is to build athletes by making the principles and practices of sports training, usually reserved for pro teams or elite academies, accessible to a wide audience of people at all levels.

6. Cindy Yu Fitness

A certified personal trainer and group exercise fitness instructor, Cindy Yu’s Instagram page offers a range of easy to follow exercises which can be done anywhere with some basic weights and a mat.

7. Daily Burn

This online platform offers thousands of different workout videos, with Daily Burn you can switch up your exercise routine and keep things fun, all from your home. They are currently offering a 60 day free trial period.



8. BeachBody.com

Time to get your beach body ready, with this online workout platform – which offers over 1200 workout videos to choose from, giving you unlimited ways to reach our fitness goals. They have a 14 day free trail after which you can sign up for $99 per year or $59 for 6 months.

9. Jen Selter

Fitness trainer and influencer Jen Selter works on inspiring and motivating her followers to become the best version of themselves. Jen’s goal is to help everyone lead a healthy lifestyle, through positivity and day-to-day tips. Her Instagram page is a great resource for exercises, which are quick and easy to follow. Jen’s home workout series is available on The FITPLAN app, which offers a 1-week free trial, after which there is a monthly charge of $19.99.

10. BARRE 3

The master trainers of BARRE 3 have curated a huge range of workout video collections, these exercises help build strength and restore balance. They are offering a 14 Day free trial after which it is a monthly charge of $29.

11. Venus Williams

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams, will begin hosting daily workout demos live on her Instagram channel beginning today, March 25 at 12:00pm ET. Venus will pick a new workout showing the viewers how to properly execute it in their own homes, and move to highlight on her page. In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favorite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, be sure not to miss this one.

12. Kayla Itsines

This is another great page to follow on Instagram. Kayla is a fitness instructor and the co-creator of Bikini Body Guides, available on the Sweat App. Her 28-minute BBG workouts can be done at home, the workout is created to help you work on increasing your fitness and strength, whether you are a beginner or are ready for a new challenge.

