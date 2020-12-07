Cardigans, Candles, And Chanel: Holiday Gift Guide With Coco Bassey

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: Nigeria-native, fashion writer, influencer, and digital content creator Coco Bassey.

Best gift you are giving this year?

Cameras from the ‘70s have made a comeback. The polaroid set gives photography an unpredictable feel by spontaneously capturing all your special moments. In an instant, hard copies can be hung and saved forever.

Best gift you are receiving this year?

Romance is in the air this holiday season with the Ralph Lauren Romance fragrance. This go-to scent has a beautiful and delicateness without being overbearing. The timeless essence will have you feeling fresh and clean while lasting all day.

Best gift $25 or under?

While it is the holiday season, it is also pandemic season. Everyone needs a face mask that offers comfortability along with adjustability. With their bright colors and floral prints, this four-pack face mask set is a mood elevator. Stay safe, but also stay fashionable with this affordable gift set.

Best gift in beauty?

The Illuminating Blush by Chanel is a gorgeous hint of dazzle that spices up your everyday makeup routine. The warm, beautiful shade of rose combined with golden tones gives off a luminous glow and shimmer without being over the top. This holiday shade will brighten your look for the season with a smooth radiant finish that can last all day.

Best gift in fashion?

Everyone loves a knitted twin set, but the modern take on the bra cardigan duo makes for the perfect special holiday gift. Khaite’s heavyweight knit fabric offers a warmness and coziness, along with the additional lingerie element of the bralette. The fit is made up of extraordinary materials and captivating designs. It’s the confidence set you can’t go through the winter without!

Best gift in home?

Home is where most people are spending their holidays due to the pandemic, so why not make it a deliciously smelling home? The pomegranate noir Jo Malone candle reminds you of the holidays with its cozy and warm scent. Fill your homes with this luxurious candle as it softly lingers reminding you of Christmas.

