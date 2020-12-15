Pre-Mixed Holiday Cocktails To Make Your Candemic (!) Complete

It’s safe to say we’re all exhausted from hearing the words “unprecedented” and “pivot” and “pandemic”. As the holidays and entertaining season hit full swing (yes, drinking alone on the couch totally counts!), we want to intro you to our new favorite word…CANdemic! Since most of us don’t have a resident mixologist (and our bar carts are looking bare after months indoors!), pre-mixed cocktails and contraptions that bring your favorite libations straight to the comfort of your home are key. Better yet, no one can judge you for your sweatpants. Bottoms up!

An ingenious device that literally makes you a personal mixologist in three easy steps. MixIt Fresh uses a patented technology that holds 3 oz of any liquid in its clear container—you simply fill with a liquid of your choice (our vote: tequila), snap it on the canned mixer of your dreams (enter: Pamplemousse La Croix), and sip away. Insiders have told us that tilting the can to a 45-degree angle yields “the perfect sip” but if you like a stronger beverage, tilt it to 25-degrees. You be the judge! Better yet: it’s reusable and TSA/travel friendly, so once you have one in your entertainment arsenal, you are set to MixIt Fresh at home and on-the-go. The perfect stocking stuffer, if you ask us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MixIt Fresh (@mixitfresh)



Cutwater Spirits White Russian – $13.99 for a 4-pack

Slip on your fanciest bathrobe and channel your best Lebowski as you crack open what can best be described as “dessert in a can.” The newest canned cocktail from Cutwater Spirits is this decadent and boozy treat; which blends Cutwater vodka and house-made coffee cream liqueur to create a smooth beverage that has hints of vanilla ice cream, freshly brewed coffee, rich mocha, and a hint of waffle cone. Available on alcohol marketplace Drizly, this is a delicacy that you won’t want to be without this holiday season…or be a real holiday hero and send it to a friend as a surprise.

Volley Tequila Seltzer – $27.98 for an 8-pack

The first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley Tequila Seltzer boasts just three ingredients: 100% blue agave, sparkling water, and organic juice. Coming in hot with four delicious flavors—Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit, and Tropical Mango—Volley has something for everyone. Our flavor of the day is Tropical Mango, which manages to make use feel like we’re on the beach (when we’re anything but). As an added bonus, given the low-cal content (100-110 cals per can) and the natural ingredients, this could totally be considered a juice cleanse, right?



101 Cider House – $14.99 for a 4-pack

Allow us to introduce a cider that will make you re-think any notions you had of what cider is (aka, it ain’t just a beer substitute!). Meet Gunpowder Green Tea, aptly named for its unique appearance and lauded for its earthy refreshing powers and tangy guava, a tart, thirst-quenching fruit that instantly makes us think of Hawaii. This cider is truly anything but expected. Boasting zero sugar and the added benefits of a probiotic, we dare you to say we aren’t on a health kick while sipping on this candemic specialty.



‘Merican Mule Fire Mule – $27.99 for an 8-pack

Get ready for home holiday heat with this limited batch specialty cocktail from ‘Merican Mule. Bourbon whiskey, ginger beer, and all-natural cinnamon meet for a most interesting union. Your tastebuds will light up brighter than a Christmas tree when this hits your lips, courtesy of the ‘fire’ inside. If you want to feel like a real mixologist, try pouring this into a Moscow Mule copper mug…. Get it while it’s hot! And on that bad pun, call us a cab, we’re out.



Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.