H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Product, Jourdan Dunn’s Acting Debut, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored Model Squeeze, And More!

H&M pulls Justin Bieber merch

Two days after Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Stories to call out H&M for selling products with his image on them, stating he “didn’t approve any of the merch collection” and slamming it as “trash,” the Swedish retailer has responded by pulling the pieces from stores. In a statement provided to E! News, a spokesperson said, “H&M has followed proper approval procedures,” the company said in statement to E! News read. “Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

Jourdan Dunn graces screens in new show Riches

Model and activist Jourdan Dunn has made her acting debut. The 32-year-old is starring in a new drama series Riches, which follows the fight for control of influential beauty empire Flair & Glory. “I’ve never seen anything like this on UK TV at all,” Dunn told Vogue.co.uk of the script. “We have so many examples of these types of stories over in the States – [ones about] a Black family of opulence or wealth. We have Fresh Prince, we have Empire, but I can’t think of an example that we have [in Britain]. I was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is something that we need. We’ve been needing.’” Dunn also told the outlet that she hopes to continue pursuing acting in the future after dipping her toe in to the waters with her Riches character Davina. “Anything to do with magic and witches—anything mystical, I love that,” she said. “Also just more stories that show Black joy that we don’t get to see represented.” Watch the trailer for Riches below.

Leonardo DiCaprio linked to actress Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out and about with 23-year-old actress and aspiring artist Victoria Lamas, igniting rumors of a romance. The actor, 48, and Lamas were photographed leaving Hollywood eatery The Birds Street Club separately, but getting into the same car. DiCaprio was also papped laughing and joking in the car as the pair drove off. However, a source tells PageSix that there’s nothing going on. “Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner,” an insider told reporters. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Arlene Lamas (@victoriaalamas)

