Heyy Gay! Hosts Sexy Summer Soirée in West Hollywood

The inaugural Heyy Gay! Soirée brought together creators, professionals, entrepreneurs and allies for an evening dedicated to authentic connection, meaningful conversation and great cocktails, extending the mission of the hit new LGBTQ+ digital first dating series beyond the screen and into real life.

Hosted at Pantheon Coffee in West Hollywood, the gathering marked the first official community event for Heyy Gay!, the dating format created and hosted by Irish television personality Darren Kennedy and produced by Mix Tape Content House. Since its launch in June, the series has championed genuine human connection by encouraging people to step away from dating apps and meet face to face, with Kennedy acting as the ultimate real life wingman. The series premiered on Instagram and has attracted industry attention, including coverage from Variety and Los Angeles Magazine.

The Heyy Gay! Soirée brought that philosophy to life, creating a relaxed space where guests could meet new people, expand their networks and enjoy the kind of spontaneous conversations that inspired the series in the first place.

“Heyy Gay! has always been about creating opportunities for real connection,” said Darren Kennedy. “The response to the series made it clear that people are craving spaces where they can simply meet, chat and enjoy each other’s company without the pressure of apps. This soirée was our way of bringing that idea into the real world.”

The evening was made possible through the support of partners Don Julio Tequila and Ketel One Vodka, whose shared commitment to community helped bring the event to life. Following the success of the debut gathering, additional Heyy Gay! Soirées are planned as the brand continues to grow its community both online and offline.

Watch new episodes on Instagram at @HeyyGayShow and check out more event pics below.