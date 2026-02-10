Hello, Chelsea! A Chic New Cocktail-Driven Restaurant Is Opening Doors

Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood is about to get a welcome new neighbor! Opening this month, The Eighth is a new cocktail-driven restaurant rooted in atmosphere, ritual, and impeccable décor. The venue is the brainchild of award-winning New York interior designers Julien Legeard and Valmira Gashi of Legeard Studio, in collaboration with seasoned hospitality veteran and New York’s ultimate connector, Richie Romero, who’s on board as strategic marketing and brand advisory partner. Gashi tells us how they’ve created an elevated alternative to everything else out there.

Congratulations on the new place! Tell us about the concept.

We took it over when it was still Motel Morris [the restaurant previously in the space], and it’s not like we wanted to undo what was there. We wanted to explore what it felt like and what it was doing for the neighborhood. We kept it as Motel Morris for about six months and through that we figured out what people liked about it and what wasn’t working. Because Julien and I are both designers, we felt we couldn’t leave it in the condition that it was in. If we were to modify it, what was the story it was telling? For us, it was important to research the neighborhood. Chelsea has such a deep background of so many stories to tell. What I found fascinating when I was doing all the research was that not only has Chelsea been an ever-changing part of the city, not that everything isn’t, but Chelsea specifically was always on the outskirts. What I loved about that was that over time it became this new thing, whether it was the artist area, that’s what was talked about. If it became the fashion area, that’s what was talked about. There was a history not being told. The name The Eighth comes from the idea of an imagined eighth day—something beyond the known calendar and outside the rigid structure of time. This unknown, uncounted, unmeasured thing. It’s this representation of all the ignored, forgotten stories of the area.

What’s your vision for the place?

The idea behind The Eighth is that it’s supposed to be this experiential restaurant. There are the cocktails that tell their story and the cocktails will be very ceremonial throughout the night, which is this story that’s conducted by the bartenders. The bar team is essentially creating the mood as the night progresses. The idea is that at 8 p.m., The Eighth transforms and the night starts. This is accompanied by this ceremony that’s created at the alter, at the bar, which is lit up. That’s the awakening of the night. At 10 p.m., we have another one, which is more about the indulgence. Now you’re awake and now you’re about to maybe have that drink you shouldn’t have, but it’s going to be great. As the night progresses, our midnight ceremony is shrouded in mystery, and this is where the night takes us. If it’s a quiet night, the 10 p.m. to midnight [ceremony] will reflect what’s happening in the room. If it’s turning kind of wild and everyone is having a good time, it’s time to blast the music and have a good time and have a party. It’s about the experience of the person that’s in it and how that develops for them. It’s meant to be an experience that you don’t want to experience just once. It’s not going to be the same experience every time.

What’s the food going to be like?

The food and the cocktails work together! It’s this idea of the familiar, but kind of twisted. The menu for the food is kind of that idea. You think you know exactly what a salad is going to taste like, but then you receive it and maybe that’s not how you would have expected it. You come in and order a slider, but maybe it’s not the kind of slider you’ve had everywhere else. It’s the same with the cocktails. It sounds like a Manhattan, but the spin on it is at the discretion of the bartender. Essentially it’s the familiarity with a twisted surprise.

Who’s the chef?

Kat Williams, and he’s great. He recently moved here from L.A. and he’s very talented. He’s Jamaican and has this relaxed vibe about him that’s very inviting. That’s what we wanted. He’s Kingston-born, and his work is rooted in Jamaican culture, community, and creativity. He brings an artistic sensibility to the food and experiences he creates, with signature menu item standouts like jerk wings, and honey and scallop crudo. The staff is friendly and welcoming. We also have Disco as our doorman. Everyone knows him. He’s a staple of New York.

Let’s talk about the design! What was your approach?

It was supposed to be a representation of Chelsea that wasn’t too obvious. We didn’t want to get stuck in specific eras and go industrial or artistic or this or that. It’s a culmination of all these things. The idea of it is that it’s not all obvious at once. It’s a small space and you immediately see the bar, and it could be apparent right away, but it’s not. The light behind the bar in the ceiling is an integrated mirror that projects upward to give the idea that there’s always going to be more throughout the night as you experience it. Then there are the two animals that make appearances throughout the space, which are the snake and the moth. The snake represents transformation and mystery. The moth is a representation of what we want people to feel. The minute people walk in they’ll see the bar glowing and go for it. Like a moth to the flame! It’s this idea of indulgence and giving in to what’s in front of you.

Are there any signature cocktails you can recommend?

We’ve had several tastings and have had quite a few successful drinks. The No. 1 cocktail that everyone is obsessed with is called the Midnight Ballerina. It’s a mezcal drink, which is really in right now. Everyone goes crazy for it. It’s delicious. My favorite is the espresso martini, which I don’t normally drink because I’m not a big vodka person, but this one is made with bourbon and cognac. Those two are our big stars right now. The cocktail menu at The Eighth is structured not just around ingredients, but around time and transformation, created by mixologist Evelyn Atheris.

What are you most excited about?

I say this all the time when I’m at The Eighth, I love the fact that I have a bar that I actually want to go to. It’s cozy, or you can be fancy about it if you want to be. There’s no pretension, the drinks are great, everybody’s nice. It’s a representation of me in many ways as the design is very my vibes. I hand-selected most of the materials and the objects and was involved with the design of the logos. It’s my baby!

The Eighth is located at 132 Seventh Avenue, New York. For more, visit @theeighthnyc on Instagram.