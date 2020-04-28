WARNING: Making the Cut spoilers ahead! Amazon Prime Video’s hit reality fashion competition show, Making the Cut, crowned its first winner on Friday night, but before the show’s final episodes dropped, The Daily got on the phone with hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn to find out who they wished could have made it to the final three and what it was really like on set after the cameras turned off.

I haven’t watched the last episode yet, so you’re going to have to tell me who the winner is.

Heidi Klum: Who do you think it is?

I think it’s Jonny.

Tim Gunn: Why do you think it’s Johnny?

I actually thought it was Jonny from the beginning because when the show started, his brand, Skingraft, had the best website of all the contestants. Esther’s was good too, but Sander’s barely even existed. Also, Esther stuck to her all-black color palette, while Johnny seems to have been more adaptable.

Tim Gunn: Well, you’re right! You could’ve been a judge. You would’ve been excellent.

Heidi Klum: Yeah, I think that was a bit of the problem for Esther. As much as we loved her, I think what Amazon Fashion and the judges wanted was some color. She was living too much in her black universe, which we all loved, but I think people do want more variety.

I think that Jonny understood that a little bit more. Also, he had more of a clear brand identity, which I think will make him very successful. He also has Amazon behind him for the next year and a million dollars to put into his business. You can really make a business with that. Also, after the final episode airs, he will have a 20-style collection available on Amazon Fashion, which is absolutely amazing, with everything ranging from $40 to under $400. But so does Esther! Ester has a great line that will be at Shopbop after the last episode airs, so you’ll still be able to buy her designs.

Is there anyone on the show that you wish you could’ve given a second chance to?

Heidi Klum: Unfortunately, this is a competition and we need to lose people along the way. For example, in the very beginning, I was really into Ji because I would personally want to buy all her pieces, but then she wasn’t strong on certain challenges and got eliminated. They all are great designers, otherwise we would’ve not put them on the show, and everyone deserves a second chance, but in the life that doesn’t always happen and we really did try our best to eliminate the weakest link every week.

What’s your favorite winning look from the season?

Heidi Klum: I do love Jonny’s boiler suit — I thought it was amazing — but I also loved his striped dress.

Tim Gunn: I’d have to say Esther’s ready-to-wear look from the couture assignment.

Is there any part of the show that you wish you could do over?

Tim Gunn: Yes, I’d like to fence Heidi again.

Heidi Klum: I don’t think Tim liked that I won.

Tim Gunn: No, you won fair and square.

Heidi Klum: I’m a quick study!

Heidi, you and Naomi butt heads often during the judging. Did that tension ever spill over to off-camera?

Heidi Klum: Yeah, but that’s why all these individuals were there, because they all have strong points of view and that’s what you want to have at the end. You don’t want to have a judge sitting there and being like, “Oh, that’s nice” and then the cameras cut and they’re like, “I hated that.” We want people to be honest with their opinions. That’s what makes it fun — for you and for us. Naomi and I fought for who we loved. If all the decisions had been unanimous it would have been boring.

Is there anything that didn’t make it into the show that you wish it had?

Tim Gunn: Yes

Heidi Klum: No, I feel like everything made it in.

Tim Gunn: During the judging, I’m sitting with the designers and my favorite moments were exchanging eye contact with Heidi. We would just share these lethal looks.

Heidi Klum: During judging?

Tim Gunn: Yes, it was fun!

Heidi Klum: Yeah, we had a few eye rolls.

Tim Gunn: There was usually a moment during every judging when that happened and it would have to do with another judge speaking and the comments that were being made and we would roll our eyes. It was cathartic.

Heidi Klum: But, you know, we can’t tell you everything, we also need to have some secrets, Tim and I.

Jonny said he knew from day one that it was going to come down to him, Sander, and Esther; did you have the same feeling?

Heidi Klum: I always had an eye on Jonny. And Esther. Also, I had an eye on Ji. I really thought she was going to be up there too.

Tim Gunn: As a bystander, so to speak, because I’m not a judge, I’m very aware on how this could go in any direction. I will say that I was surprised and extremely happy that Sander went as far as he did. He was extraordinary. But by episode seven or eight, I anticipated that it would come down to Esther and Jonny. It was sort of like having Christian Lacroix vs. Yves Saint Laurent; it could go either way.

Heidi Klum: I love Sander, too. He thinks really differently. He thinks like an artist, like a different kind of artist. He definitely creates such newness that we went “ooh” and “aah” for, even if the mainstream world wasn’t necessarily ready for it. I don’t think we’ve seen the end of Sander. He sent so many beautiful pieces down the runway and that’s what fashion is all about.

