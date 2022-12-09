Hedi Slimane Heads To LA For Celine, Irina Shayk Is Zara’s Newest Face, A Tête-à-Tête With Charlotte Tilbury & Victoria Beckham

Celine takes over the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles

From the skinny scarves to the soundtrack, there was an unmistakable mid-aughts influence to Celine’s Winter ’23 collection, which Hedi Slimane unveiled in Los Angeles last night. The runway-meets-concert took place at Koreatown’s 1930-era art deco Wiltern Theater, a landmark intrinsic with music having welcomed no shortage of major stars over the decades. For ‘Age of Indieness,’ Slimane paid specific attention to the playlist, commissioning and co-producing a track by The White Stripes and welcoming Iggy Pop, Interpol, and The Strokes for a performance post-show. As for the colossal co-ed offering of 87 looks, the Winter ’23 collection featured many of the pieces that have become a runaway success for the brand. Think: embroidered folksy waistcoats, Breton tops, army jackets, and skinny leather pants that wouldn’t look out of place on Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, Alexa Chung et al at Glastonbury, as well as edgy rock n’ roll-esque suiting and bourgeois ruffled blouses. Furthermore, there was a specific emphasis on couture, with numerous scene-stealing hand-embroidered sparkling gowns and jackets. If you too are wondering how the ’00s indie scene is already considered a vintage reference point, it’s probably time to double down on the Retinol in your skincare routine—but in the meantime, peep the Age of Indieness now below.

Irina Shayk is fronting Zara’s newest capsule

As the kids say: it’s giving luxury—Zara’s new womenswear capsule A New Sensuality has arrived. With Irina Shayk starring front and center of the campaign, lensed by Mert and Marcus and styled by the legendary Karl Temper, the offering of nine pieces is another example of how the high street hero is increasingly proving itself to be on par with the luxury industry. Priced from $69.90-$169, the collection of slinky, body-hugging, and fluid jersey pieces follows four themes: freedom, versatility, empowerment, and sensuality. Sold!

Images: Mert & Marcus

Keeping up with Charlotte Tilbury & Victoria Beckham

Brit beauty and fashion icons Charlotte Tilbury (or should we say Magic Spice?) and Victoria Beckham got together recently to reminisce on 25 years of friendship. Giving fans of the respective moguls a holiday treat, the chat contains lots of glam secrets, goss, party season inspo, and even a jar of David’s home-made honey. Get into it below!

Rocky Barnes x SKATIE is here

Mega-influencer Rocky Barnes has released her latest collaboration, and with 102 pieces, there’s certainly something for everyone. The Instagram chicette has teamed up with sustainable swimwear brand SKATIE on a comprehensive offering which includes everything from swimwear, activewear, loungewear, and easy going apparel for lounging in, to menswear and cute childrenswear too. For the accompanying campaign, Barnes was captured by her photographer husband and frequent collaborator Matt Cooper modeling the pieces which include bikinis, one pieces, tennis dresses, workout sets, and so much more. Check out the whole assortment here.

Ashley Graham joins Fern Mallis for Fashion Icons chat

Graham sat down with Mallis at the The 92nd Street Y on Wednesday night to talk about her prolific career, as part of the Fashion Icons series. Before things kicked off, Mallis surprised the IMG Model with her very own sketch by Ruben Baghdasaryan. Graham wrote the foreword for Mallis’ new book, Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons, vol. 2, and the women stayed for a sold-out book signing after the unforgettable talk.

The Little Owl line we didn’t know we needed is here!

West Village residents have long loved chef Joey Campanaro’s Little Owl restaurant on the corner of Bedford and Grove. Now the neighborhood treasure is launching a new collaboration, little owl by all my friends are animals amfaa. The line includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, denim tote bags, hats, coffee mugs, wine glasses, and wine keys. The line was inspired by the Little Owl staff to represent the culture and vibe of the neighborhood. You can pick something up there (90 Bedford St.) or online. Fun fact alert! The Little Owl is inside the famous Friends building so these items can work for the Ross and Rachel in your life.

