“Heated Rivalry” Star Set to Make Runway Debut at Milan Fashion Week

“Heated Rivalry” — aka the hottest show on television, aka the best thing to happen to the NHL since Wayne Gretzky — is set to make a splash at Milan Men’s Fashion Week this Friday when one of their top-billed makes his runway debut for none other than Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2.

The Catens themselves hail from Toronto, where much of “Heated Rivalry” was filmed. And if there’s one thing those two love, it’s a Canadian reference — from plaid to maple leaves to full fur trapper hats. Dean and Dan two might call Milan home, but they bleed maple syrup and they’re proud of it.

The question is: which of the show’s devastatingly hot leading men will me marching down their runway this Friday?

Will it be Connor Storrie? With those sky-high cheekbones and that killer stare, you just know he could eat a runway up!

Or maybe Dean and Dan have managed to book time with the tear-jerking stars of episode 5 — aka the highest-rated episode in the history of TV, according to IMDB — François Arnaut and Robbie Graham-Knutz.

Nope! Walking the runway for Dsquared2 will be none other than cutie patootie (and total smoke show) Hudson Williams — aka Shane Hollander. And if you can’t help be hear Ilya’s Russian droll in your head when you read the name “Hollander,” just know that you are definitely not alone.

Dsquared2 has put on some pretty steamy men’s shows in the past, but with Williams now in the mix, this may just end up being their sexiest yet. Check back and we’ll be sure to let you know.