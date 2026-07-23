Heated Rivalry Star Francois Arnaud Gets (Very) Sweaty In New Under Armour Campaign

Heated Rivalry star Francois Arnaud is hot hot hot, especially in his new campaign for Under Armour, which just dropped today and has the whole internet sweating.

The campaign, titled “For When It’s Hot,” celebrates Under Armour’s iconic HeatGear® franchise and the performance ecosystem surrounding it and the drop corresponds with the announcement of Arnaud as the brand’s latest global brand ambassador.

“If you’d told the skinny awkward kid I used to be that one day I’d be an ambassador for a sportswear brand, I would’ve laughed,” said Francois Arnaud via a release. “What makes this moment feel so special is that it’s reminder that we don’t always end up where we expect, and growth can look very different from what we imagined. Grateful and honored to partner with Under Armour who were willing to meet me right where I want to be.”

“What drew us to François was more than his obvious talent and looks, it was what he represents,” said Matt

Dornic, Under Armour’s Chief Communications Officer. “The character he portrays [on Heated Rivalry] ultimately finds his greatest success when he stops trying to fit someone else’s mold and embraces who he truly is. That’s a lesson that resonates deeply with us.

“The best athletes perform with confidence, conviction and authenticity, and we believe the strongest brands do too. As Under Armour continues to evolve, we’re focused on being unmistakably ourselves, and François embodies that mindset in everything he does.”

The partnership builds on Under Armour’s growing momentum across entertainment and culture, following recent ambassador announcements with multi-platinum country music star Parker McCollum and Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna.

“The connection between sport and culture is stronger than ever, and that’s creating exciting opportunities to engage athletes and fans in new ways,” said Tyler Rutstein, Under Armour’s SVP of global brand and Americas marketing. “François is at the center of a moment that fans are genuinely passionate about, and we’re excited to be part of it. As a brand, we’re focused on showing up in authentic sport moments and clever cultural crossovers. When we recognized Francois wearing Under Armour organically, we knew a partnership would feel authentic to both of our fan bases.”