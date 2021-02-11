Pour one out for our girl Sam Jones! While we had resigned ourself to the fact that the always-outrageous publicist would likely not be gracing our screens in the upcoming Sex and the City revival, it’s officially been spelled out for us. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that the show will convey that “friendships fade” and people may not have the same friends in their 50s that they did in their 30s.

“They’re not trying to re-do Sex and the City,” Bloys added, referring to Sarah Jessica Parker and writer Michael Patrick King. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

He noted: “just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

The premise of the highly-anticipated ‘revisit’ will be to focus on what New York is like today, as opposed to the late 90s, early 00s heyday depicted on the original show. This time around, a major focus was put on hiring a diverse writing cast, including newcomers Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff.

“[Parker and King] didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast,” Bloys adds. “It’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

Meanwhile, the Liverpool-born Cattrall hasn’t addressed anything yet. Save for a snowy snapshot of herself with the caption, “Breathe…” posted on Twitter as the news of the reboot became public. Take from that what you will!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.