Haven Well Within and Sabrina Rubin Host Chic Summer Fête in the Hamptons

Haven Well Within partnered with wellness entrepreneur and cookbook author Sabrina Rudin to host an intimate garden brunch at her Hamptons home, bringing together fashion, wellness, and community for a restorative summer morning.

Guests included Katie Lee Biegel, Molly Sims, Rebecca Minkoff, Dria Murphy, Nicole Berrie, Emese Gormley, and Hamptons Magazine Editor-at-Large Annelise Peterson, with many arriving dressed in Haven Well Within’s summer collection.

Set beneath the trees in Sabrina’s garden, the brunch featured tablescape floral design by Hampton Garden Party using blooms from local flower farm Sleeping Bee Flowers.

Guests enjoyed fresh juices, baked goods from Sabrina’s Spring Cafe Aspen, and seasonal dishes inspired by her latest cookbook, Healthy with a Side of Happy.

Guests also enjoyed holistic mini facials and fascial jaw release treatments from Stillpoint Beauty before leaving with curated Haven Well Within gift bags featuring the brand’s signature cashmere wraps and summer collection.

The relaxed morning reflected Haven Well Within’s comfort-first approach to dressing and well being, while fostering meaningful connection and thoughtful conversation.

Shop Haven Well Within’s latest collection here.