Are Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz Dating?

Looks like there could be a new A-list couple to watch! Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted hand-in-hand while out in Rome this weekend, according to Page Six. The moment occurred amidst Kravitz’s whirlwind press tour for Caught Stealing with Austin Butler—who she’s also been potentially linked to while on the red carpet for their tour’s various international stops. While it’s unclear how Kravitz and Styles met or what their official relationship status is, it’s certainly ignited the rumor mill!

Sarah Burton Unveils Her First Givenchy Campaign For Fall 2025

Sarah Burton is making her mark at Givenchy! After an industry-beloved Fall 2025 runway show and editorial placements galore, the designer’s just released her first campaign for the French brand—and it’s all about women. Inspired by the beauty of women themselves, Burton’s debut campaign focuses on those in front of and behind the camera that she’s formed close bonds with over the years. And it’s a particularly dynamic list, including Kaia Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti, Adut Akech, Liu Wen, Eva Herzigova, Nyaduola Gabriel, Emeline Hoareu, and the same shoot’s stylist Camilla Nickerson and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.

All images: Collier Schorr

Saint Laurent Embraces Sultry Style With Hailey Bieber And Bill Skarsgård

Fall is just around the corner—just in time for Saint Laurent to release its Fall 2025 campaign! This season, Anthony Vaccarello tapped Hailey Bieber, Rosé, and Bill Skarsgård to lead a chic crew in his latest designs, including Liu Wen, Anok, Binx, Song Jia, Bukwop Kir, Jesse Sachet-Dufraisse, Loli Bahia, Grace Hartzel, and Pascal Thulin. Each is draped in Vaccarello’s newest ’80s-inspired leather, crisp plaid suiting, flowing maxi skirts, and elegant thin knitwear. The range is complete with the brand’s latest slick accessories, from mini quilted handbags to sultry pumps, statement earrings, and this season’s viral thigh-high men’s leather boots.

All images: Gray Sorrenti

Zankov Is Launching A Colorful Collab With Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg‘s adding a new name to its collaboration roster! NYC fashion darling Henry Zankov’s namesake brand, Zankov, has teamed up with DVF on a vibrant new capsule collection for fall. Combining their shared love of color and graphic patterns, the Diane von Furstenberg x Zanvkov line features power dressing-inspired dresses, draped separates, and sweaters imbued with a dynamic flair from two-toned and color-blocked floral prints, playful polka dots, swishing fringe, and shimmering sequins. As a previous DVF employee, the moment is a full-circle one for Zankov—who’s collection for the brand drops on DVF.com on September 15, the same day as his own Spring 2026 runway show during New York Fashion Week. However, that’s not Zankov’s only major news! The collab announcement comes on the heels of the designer’s sweet engagement to KCD power publicist Andrew Van Sant over the weekend. Congratulations to the happy couple!

All images: Courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg

VMAN Swoons For Fall With Romeo Beckham

There’s a new Beckham heartthrob on the rise! Romeo Beckham is front and center in edgy fashion for VMAN‘s new “Fall’s Most Wanted” issue, marking the title’s third cover (out of six total) for September. Posing for Alvaro Beamud Cortés’ lens, the 23-year-old Beckham broods over his future across fashion and sports in a new editorial. For the occasion, he’s styled by Marti Serra in Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, DSquared2, Tom Ford, Isabel Marant, and Dolce & Gabbana’s latest threads, following the issue’s first two cover launches with Louis Partridge and Archie Madekwe. You can check out his new shoot now on VMAN.com before the full issue drops on August 22!

All images: Alvaro Beamud Cortés

Nicholas Galitzine Shines For Emporio Armani’s New Accessories Campaign

Emporio Armani‘s got a brand-new face! Ahead of his upcoming turns in 100 Nights of Hero and next year’s Masters of the Universe, the dashing actor slips on the label’s newest accessories for Fall 2025. Photographed in romantic gardens by Alasdair McLellan, Galitzine models Armani’s new metropolitan sunglasses, sporty watches, and contemporary stainless steel jewelry ideal for the modern man on the go. Complete with dark tones of brown, green, and black, the pieces are sure to smoothly complement any gent’s wardrobe in the season ahead.

All images: Alasdair McLellan

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.