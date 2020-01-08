That’s it! Harry and Meghan have had it. They’re done. At least, as done as one can be when one is a member of the British royal family. In a statement released today on the couple’s official Instagram account, @sussexroyal, Meghan and Harry announced their intent to officially step back from their roles a senior members of the British royal family. Their plan is to split their time between the UK and North America (Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, with whom the Duchess is very close, lives in California) and to become “financially independent,” meaning they will no longer receive a salary from the crown (and the British taxpayers) like other high-ranking member of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Not that the couple is likely to be hurting for cash (or taking on traditional nine-to-five jobs) any time soon. Knowing that Harry was unlikely to ever ascend the throne, his parents, Diana and Charles, provided him with a larger trust fund and share of his late mother’s estate than his older brother, William. No one outside the family knows just how much that is, but it is probably safe to assume it is somewhere in the tens of millions.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

