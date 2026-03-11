Harris Reed Bids Adieu to Nina Ricci

sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetエクスネスMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgalabetenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişbovbetbovbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişkralbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgalabetgalabet girişenobahisenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyal girişcasinoroyalbovbetbovbet girişgobahisgobahis girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişcasiveracasivera girişbovbetbovbet girişkralbet girişenobahisenobahis girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyalceltabetceltabet girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişgalabetgalabet girişgobahisgobahis girişkulisbetkulisbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgiftcardmall/mygifthiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişkralbetkralbet girişcasiveracasivera girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişbovbetbovbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasivalcasival girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişibizabetibizabet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişibizabetibizabet girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişhilarionbethilarionbet girişkingbettingkingbettinglordpalace casinolordpalace girişluxbetluxbet girişmasterbettingmasterbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişmeybetmeybet girişmillibahismillibahis girişmilosbetmilosbet girişmislibetmislibet girişorisbetorisbet girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişkingroyalkingroyal girişkingroyalkingroyal girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmavibetmavibetnakitbahisnakitbahismeritkingmeritkinglunabetlunabetartemisbetartemisbetkavbetkavbetbetsmovebetsmovematbetmatbetbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişmeritkingmeritkingbetcio girişlunabetlunabetnakitbahisbetcionakitbahisbetsmovebetciobetsmovemavibetmillibahis girişmavibetmillibahismarsbahismillibahismarsbahispalacebet girişartemisbetpalacebetartemisbetpalacebetcoinbarcoinbarkingbetting girişodeonbetodeonbetkingbettingkingbettingnesinecasino girişnesinecasinonesinecasinorinabet girişrinabetrinabetromabet girişromabetromabetsonbahis girişsonbahissonbahisibizabet girişibizabetibizabetsüratbet girişsüratbetsüratbetteosbet girişteosbetteosbetbetasus girişbetasusbetasusroyalbet girişroyalbetroyalbetmasterbetting girişmasterbettingmasterbettingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingbetticketbetticketbetyapbetyapcasinomilyoncasinomilyoncasinoroyalcasinoroyalcasivalcasivalcasiveracasiveraceltabetceltabetefesbetefesbetenobahisenobahisgalabetgalabetgobahisgobahisalobetalobetkulisbetkulisbetvipslotvipslotkalebetkalebetkomutantestkomutantest girişpanelpanel giriş
News

Harris Reed Bids Adieu to Nina Ricci

His March 6 show for the brand was his last.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Harris Reed

Well, that’s all, folks! Harris Reed has left the house of Nina Ricci.

Reed broke the news on his personal Instagram account ahead of a formal announcement from Nina Ricci or parent company Puig. “After three and a half extraordinary years at the helm of Nina Ricci, it is now time to say farewell and turn my full attention to my own namesake label,” he wrote. “I am leaving Nina Ricci with a heart full of gratitude and a profound appreciation for all that my time there has given me. My deepest thanks go to Puig and to the entire Nina Ricci team. Truly, to step into a heritage house that not only welcomed, but actively championed my imagination, has been an honour beyond words.

“To my Paris team, thank you for meeting every idea with openness, generosity, and courage. You embraced possibility without hesitation, and in doing so taught me more than I could ever adequately express. Every moment we’ve shared will stay with me always. I love you.

“When I first arrived at Nina Ricci, I was 26 years old, not long graduated, single, and still finding my footing while learning how to stand confidently with an unconventional voice. Today, I leave having learned and grown so much, and I am so excited to enter this next chapter of my life with my husband (and dog) beside me, in a home that I love, ready to take my own company into its next chapter.

“Thank you to every single person that has helped me and been a part of this journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed)

Reed was the youngest designer ever to lead Nina Ricci, taking over from menswear designers Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh just two years after graduating from Central Saint Martins.

“The house would like to sincerely thank Harris for his contagious energy and dedication,” Ricci said in a statement after Reed posted the news on Instagram.

“All of us at Nina Ricci and Puig would like to extend our warmest thanks to Harris Reed, who, since his arrival, has brought a breath of fresh air as well as an inspiring and inclusive perspective and exceptional creativity. Harris has written a beautiful chapter in the history of Nina Ricci,” said Ana Trias, president of Nina Ricci.

This means Reed’s fall 2026 Nina Ricci collection, which showed as part of Paris Fashion Week on Friday, March 6, was his last for the nearly 100-year-old brand.

Inspired by the “Marie Antoinette Style” exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the show had some nice moments — the tiger stripe jacket with the ruched blue border and matching pants was cool — but, in general, felt disjointed, costume-y, and over-styled. For example, the look with the black and brown belts wrapped around a blue tiger strip corset over a black tshirt with an asymmetrical skirt dragging on the ground was both overdone and underwhelming.

Indeed, much of the collection felt like a less-than-successful attempt by Reed to reconcile his love of the theatrical — the colorful, printed pieces and more intricately draped and constructed skirts and jackets — with what might actually sell — neutral separates and oversized sweaters — by simply mashing the two together. Which is no way to design a collection.

 

This collection notwithstanding, one thing is for sure: Reed is a very talented designer with an incredible flair for red carpet drama. Here’s hoping he can lean into that more as he develops his namesake brand.

Check out the rest of Reed’s final collection for Nina Ricci below.

You may also like

Nicholas Ghesquière’s Latest for Louis Vuitton

Front Row With Mia Rowe: The Mia...

Miu Miu Gets Dirty… and Wrinkly… and...

The Best Bags and Shoes From the...

Enfants Riches Déprimés Takes Stunt Casting Too...

This is Not Your Granny’s Chanel

People Don’t Talk Enough About Rabanne

UPDATED: 50 of the Best Celebrity Sightings...

Stella McCartney Receives Légion d’honneur

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.