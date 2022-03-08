Happy IWD! Talbots Teams Up With Dress For Success Once More For An Inspiring & Empowering Sweatshirt Capsule

To mark International Women’s Day on a poignant note—and celebrate 75 years of empowering women through helping them look and feel their best—Talbots has joined forces with the perfect partner. For the eight year in a row, Talbots is linking up with Dress for Success on a capsule collection of three smile-inducing slogan sweatshirts that recognizes and champions the tireless efforts of the life changing non-profit.

Retailing for $69.50, 30% of net proceeds from the sweatshirts will go directly to Dress for Success. The New York City-based organization, which has branches all over the world, provides professional attire, community, and support for low-income women while they are interviewing and seeking work. Founded in 1997 by Nancy Lublin—Dress for Success is currently blowing out 25 candles on its own cake, making the continuation of the partnership during these milestone anniversaries even more special.

The latest initiative comes as Talbots announces that it has raised more than $8 million for the organization thus far, directly elevating and impacting the lives of 200,000 women so that they can enter or re-enter the workforce. For context, even $5 helps provide a Dress for Success client with her public transport fare to her interview, while $25, $50, or $100 will ensure she can access training and tools to help advance her career.

In Talbots stores, shoppers can make monetary donations at the register to further fundraise for the important cause until April 3, or they can donate their lightly worn work attire in-store thanks to Talbots’ partnership with Give Back Box until March 14.

The Talbots Inspire Collection is available in stores and online until March 20. Furthermore, from March 10-March 14, 10% of your purchase on any item will go directly to Dress for Success too. (And the brand is even offering 25% off your purchase during its Spring Style Event from March 7-14, so start prepping your wishlist accordingly!).

Shop the Inspire Collection right here.

