Happy Earth Day! Sustainably-minded Fashion Brands To Fall In Love With All Year-round

Lest you need a reminder after all the sunrise selfies and forrest bathing pictures people have been posting on social media, today is Earth Day. While I’m inclined to say that we shouldn’t use the 50-year-old annual Earth Day tradition by pushing more and more product—shop vintage and alter and repair what you have, when you can!—there’s an abundance of brands I want to applaud for their ongoing efforts which contribute to a more conscious and accountable fashion industry. With that in mind, here are some that have a place in my heart for a myriad of reasons. And while I have you: if you really love the Earth, remember to shop less, shop smarter, and only press ‘add to cart’ when you know it’s a forever wardrobe hero.

Brother Vellies, Tabby mule, $655

Gabriela Hearst, Sergey dress, $3,990

BRUCE, diamond Barnes ring, $338

Reformation, Novena top, $128

Carolina K, Kia one piece, $260

KatKim, Peak earring, $876

Campo Collection, Bianca pajama set, $385

Frame, Mosaic pleated jeans in vintage white,

Mansur Gavriel, square toe ballerina flats (with monogram), $395+

Ansea, the reversible sporty top, $125

Azulu, Narina kimono, $280

Chloé, Woody basket*, $620

(*The first fair trade-verified luxury bag collection!)

St Roche, Tomi dress, $375

Jemma Wynne, Anniversary hoops, $4,725

Amur, Allegra gown, $698

Serpui, embroidered straw bag, $435

Sleeping With Jacques, Sylvia gown, $649

Christy Dawn, Love Your Mother Earth tee, $48

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.