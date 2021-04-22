Happy Earth Day! Sustainably-minded Fashion Brands To Fall In Love With All Year-round

Lest you need a reminder after all the sunrise selfies and forrest bathing pictures people have been posting on social media, today is Earth Day. While I’m inclined to say that we shouldn’t use the 50-year-old annual Earth Day tradition by pushing more and more product—shop vintage and alter and repair what you have, when you can!—there’s an abundance of brands I want to applaud for their ongoing efforts which contribute to a more conscious and accountable fashion industry. With that in mind, here are some that have a place in my heart for a myriad of reasons. And while I have you: if you really love the Earth, remember to shop less, shop smarter, and only press ‘add to cart’ when you know it’s a forever wardrobe hero.
Brother Vellies, Tabby mule, $655
Gabriela Hearst, Sergey dress, $3,990
BRUCE, diamond Barnes ring, $338
Reformation, Novena top, $128
Carolina K, Kia one piece, $260
KatKim, Peak earring, $876
Campo Collection, Bianca pajama set, $385
Frame, Mosaic pleated jeans in vintage white,
Mansur Gavriel, square toe ballerina flats (with monogram), $395+
Ansea, the reversible sporty top, $125
Azulu, Narina kimono, $280
Chloé, Woody basket*, $620
(*The first fair trade-verified luxury bag collection!)
St Roche, Tomi dress, $375
Jemma Wynne, Anniversary hoops, $4,725
Amur, Allegra gown, $698
Serpui, embroidered straw bag, $435
Sleeping With Jacques, Sylvia gown, $649
Prada, Re-Nylon backpack, $1,590
Christy Dawn, Love Your Mother Earth tee, $48
