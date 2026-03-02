håndværk Wants To Be Your Go-To For Basic Wardrobe Essentials

When Esteban Saba and his wife, Petra Brichnacova, couldn’t find the most basic essentials for their closet, they took it into their own hands to create a company with wardrobe essentials with a luxe edge. Enter håndværk, which brings high-quality basics to customers from the Hamptons to Madison Avenue. The couple tells The Daily about this rising line and what’s in store!

How did håndværk come about?

Esteban Saba: Petra and I began working on håndværk in 2012, though the idea had been forming for several years prior. As consumers, we were genuinely perplexed by how difficult it was to find truly high-quality essentials—pieces made without compromise and designed to last. There seemed to be a clear gap between mass-market basics and fashion-driven brands, with few options focused on elevated, high-quality essentials. At the time, I was working in investment banking, and we were looking for everyday pieces that offered a much higher level of quality and sustainability than what was commonly available. That personal frustration ultimately became the catalyst for the brand.

What does the word “håndværk” mean?

Petra Brichnacova: Håndværk is the Danish word for craftsmanship—literally referring to the skilled making of something by hand or with careful technique. In translation, it encompasses ideas such as craft, handicraft, or skilled trade, and it implies an emphasis on quality and finish rather than mass production.

What pieces are most popular with your customers?

Brichnacova: Our core T-shirts for both men and women remain the backbone of the brand. We set out to make the best T-shirts possible, focusing on exceptional materials and a feel that is noticeably soft from the first wear and only improves over time. Beyond T-shirts, our polos, sweats, and knitwear have become everyday staples for many of our customers. In recent years, we’ve expanded our knitwear offering to include superfine merino wool produced in Italy, chosen for its lightness and softness against the skin. Ultimately, our specialization is creating understated essentials that feel exceptional to wear and become the most relied-upon pieces in your wardrobe.

How would you describe the aesthetic of the brand?

Saba: Håndværk’s aesthetic is defined by understated, timeless simplicity and meticulous craftsmanship. Each piece is designed as a high-quality wardrobe essential rather than a trend-driven fashion item. The brand focuses on minimalist design, natural and sustainable materials, and refined details that emphasize comfort, fit, and longevity.

You have a store in Southampton and recently opened another on Madison Avenue. Tell us about the Upper East Side digs!

Brichnacova: Our Madison Avenue store is an intimate, thoughtfully designed space that reflects the same values as the brand—calm, warm, and understated. It is intentionally small and refined, encouraging a personal experience rather than a transactional one, where customers can feel the quality of the materials and construction up close. Every detail, from the natural materials to the furnishings, was considered to create an environment that feels quiet and inviting, and gives us a consistent home in a neighborhood deeply rooted in thoughtful retail.

You two are married and work together. How do you divide responsibilities?

Saba: We are deliberate about having clear lines of responsibility. Petra leads creative direction, design, and overall brand vision, while I focus on operations, finance, and long-term strategy. That clarity is essential—it allows us to move efficiently, make decisions decisively, and avoid unnecessary overlap. Equally important is the mutual respect we have for each other’s expertise. Our skill sets are different but highly complementary.

How do you hope to see the business grow?

Saba: Our focus is on thoughtful, sustainable growth. That means deepening relationships with our existing customers, continuing to refine what we do best, and expanding in a way that feels natural rather than forced. The goal is not scale for its own sake, but to build something enduring. We see direct-to-consumer—both online and through our own retail stores—as a core part of that growth, allowing us to stay closely connected to our customers. At the same time, wholesale remains an important channel for us, particularly with partners who share our values and understand our product. We work selectively with retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, C’H’C’M’, BEAKER Korea, BEAMS Japan, Norse Store, Kick Pleat, and A’maree’s. Ultimately, growth for us is about balance—between retail and wholesale, reach and restraint—and staying true to the principles that defined håndværk from the beginning.