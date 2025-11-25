Håndværk Celebrates New Madison Avenue Boutique

Handvaerk, the minimalist men and women’s line for luxury basics, has officially opened doors to their chic new Madison Avenue boutique. Last week, The Daily and host Charlotte Bickley-Meller welcomed friends to toast the store’s opening and get a little pre-holiday shopping in. The special evening brought out Bickley-Meller, Sandra Lee, Greg Schriefer, Adelina Novak, Ashley Haas, Sharon Coplan, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Sugie Song Bruttomesso, Anne Roeborough, Martha Luna, Rachel Felder, John Van Beber, Stefano Tomadini, Hunter Kohl, Emma Rayder, Miriam Young, Ella Hutchins, Flint Beamon, Jared Smith, Francesca Vuillemin, Lindsey Weiss, Hampton Carney, Nandini Vaid, founders Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, and more!

Handvaerk was founded in New York in 2013 by Saba and Brichnacova, who serves as the brand’s creative director. The new 450-square foot store is located at 1225 Madison Avenue between East 88th and 88th. Brichnacova used natural materials including wood, concrete, and lime-wash with furnishings from Frama and Audo for the intimate space. The store is a minimalist’s paradise with pieces including alpaca knit pieces from Peru and merino styles made in Italy.

The brand has become a cult favorite with tech executives and has found an audience in Southampton where they opened a store last year on Main Street. We’re told the Madison Avenue location is just a hint at big things to come!