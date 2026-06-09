Out East Guide 2026: 7 Best Hotels in The Hamptons

Every year, someone declares that the Hamptons have peaked. And every year, the Hamptons politely ignore them. As is usually the case, Summer 2026 has arrived alongside a fresh crop of openings, reinventions, and experiences that prove the East End remains remarkably adept at reinventing the wheel while still managing to serve the same old-timey nostalgia we all know and love.

This season’s mood? Less flash, more experience the moment. The new luxury isn’t necessarily the hard-to-get reservation (although those certainly still exist). It’s a mobile sauna parked beside the ocean or even your backyard. A members-only yacht without the commitment of ownership. A beautifully restored historic inn. A perfect martini served somewhere you’ll swear you’ve been going to for years, even though it opened three weeks ago.

Whether you’re spending the summer in Southampton, weekends in Sag Harbor, or simply plotting your annual migration out East, here’s everything worth knowing for Summer 2026. Starting with where to stay!

74 James Ln East Hampton, NY 11937

Fresh off a major redesign by acclaimed interior designer David Netto, The Hedges Inn returns for the 2026 season with a renewed focus on elevated, full-service hospitality. Located between Main Street and Main Beach, the historic 12-room property combines timeless East Hampton charm with thoughtful modern luxuries, including personalized concierge service, beach butlers, curated local experiences, wellness offerings, and a salon suite by Paul Labrecque. Guests can also enjoy dining at the ever-popular Swifty’s, browse The Hedges Edit’s curated retail offerings, and take part in a calendar of community programming, solidifying The Hedges as one of the East End’s most sought-after summer addresses.

435 E Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954

Arguably one of Montauk’s newest waterfront destination is already generating plenty of buzz. Overlooking Montauk Harbor, Barlume Beach combines guest rooms, marina access, waterfront dining, and a social scene that feels straight out of the Mediterranean. Come for sunset cocktails, stay because someone inevitably orders another round.

Image: Charlotte Candler

Bringing a fresh dose of waterfront luxury to the village in the old Baron’s Cove space, Faraway Sag Harbor is a 67-room boutique hotel that blends the area’s rich maritime heritage with a relaxed, contemporary sensibility. Guests can expect beautifully appointed coastal-inspired rooms, a pool and terrace, inviting communal spaces, and a lively food and beverage program anchored by Zagara, the hotel’s Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant serving seafood and Mediterranean flavors along the harbor. With its prime location and sophisticated atmosphere, Faraway is will become one of Sag Harbor’s most sought after places to stay, dine, and hang this summer.

21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk, NY 11954

Montauk’s beloved oceanfront retreat is welcoming guests back for the 2026 season with an expanded lineup of experiences designed around the art of slowing down. New offerings include a custom Onia-designed suite, women-focused surf retreats in partnership with Engstrom Surf and Ansea, Matcha Mondays with heritage-grade purveyor MAKE Matcha, educational marine excursions with Swarovski Optik, and creative candle-painting workshops with Hotel Lobby Candle. Combined with returning favorites like oceanfront yoga, tarot readings, and evening bonfires on the beach, Marram continues to offer a thoughtful blend of barefoot luxury, wellness, and connection that perfectly captures the spirit of Montauk.

16 Penny Ln, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

One of the season’s most exciting hotel debuts is shining a spotlight on Hampton Bays, as boutique hospitality group Lark opens its first-ever Hamptons property. Set along a peaceful canal off Shinnecock Bay, The Penny Lane transforms a former roadside inn into a stylish 18-room waterfront retreat complete with a pool, dock space, complimentary bikes, and breezy, coastal-inspired interiors. Designed to capture a more relaxed and authentic side of the Hamptons, the hotel offers easy access to local beaches, boating, fishing, and some of Hampton Bays’ favorite restaurants, making it an ideal escape for travelers seeking a quieter alternative to the East End’s busier enclaves.

540 W Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954

Another day, another Montauk opening! Hotel Corduroy has transformed the former Sunset Montauk into a stylish 29-room boutique retreat that embraces the town’s laid-back surf culture and harbor-side charm. Designed by Ward + Gray, the property blends vintage coastal influences with thoughtful modern design, creating an effortlessly cool atmosphere. Guests can gather around fire pits on the bay-view lawn, borrow complimentary bikes for a ride into town, or take advantage of the hotel’s private beach setup at nearby Sunset Beach. Relaxed, design-forward, and distinctly Montauk, Hotel Corduroy feels poised to become one of the East End’s favorite new summer hideaways.

273 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930

Offering a secluded haven of low-key luxury, The Roundtree, Amagansett, a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, blends classic seaside community ambiance (appeal/allure) with modern comforts nestled in a serene hamlet. The idyllic escape welcomes travelers seeking to unwind and yet immerse themselves in the surrounding vibrant Main Street shopping scene, world-class dining, inspired outdoor explorations, and more. Set on two lush acres, the property features a collection of renovated cottages and houses, all clustered around a sprawling Great Lawn that provides a stage for guests to lounge, play lawn games, cozy up to a welcoming firepit in the evening, or just bask in the serenity of the celebrated destination.