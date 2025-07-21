Hailey Bieber Soaks Up The Sun For Vogue Italia’s August Issue

Ciao, Mrs. B! Hailey Bieber is Vogue Italia‘s latest cover star, basking in the summer sun’s warm glow in a new editorial by Mikael Jansson. In an exclusive conversation with Alessandra Codinha, the model, mother, and Rhode founder reflects on the power of privacy in today’s digital age. Her accompanying cover is certainly glam and relaxed, finding the mogul outfitted in black Michael Kors sunglasses and a blush Alaïa bikini. Looks like we just found our summer style inspo! You can read her full feature at vogue.it, or pick up a copy at newsstands worldwide when it the issue drops on July 22.

Your First Look At Andy Sachs In The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Here!

Ever since production began on The Devil Wears Prada 2, everyone’s been wondering what Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is wearing in 2025! Well, wonder no more—Hathaway took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes shot from the flick’s early scenes. Much like her IRL millennial counterparts, it looks like Andy’s leaned into versatile, elevated neutrals and menswear influences that have led professional dressing for the last few years (we bet she’s an Aritzia regular!). If the first look is any indication, the movie’s certainly off to a stylish—and realistic—start, following the news of its expanded cast that includes Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Lucy Liu, and more. Hint, hint…we’re available for onscreen cameos!

Fendi Takes A Dip With Its New 100th Anniversary Fragrance

For its hallmark 100th anniversary, Fendi‘s continuing the celebrations with its latest fragrance, Eaux d’Artifice. The label’s newest launch is directly inspired by the Trevi Fountain in its home city of Rome (fashion fans will recall the brand hosting its Fall 2018 Couture show at the iconic landmark!). The light blue fragrance includes notes of Mediterranean cypress, juniper, musk, and mineral and aquatic accords, echoing the shimmer of coins tossed into the fountain for good luck. It also marks the latest addition to Fendi’s lineup of heritage-inspired fine fragrances, which first launched last spring.

JT Pops On Cosmopolitan‘s Vibrant Digital Cover

JT is Cosmopolitan‘s new covergirl, posing for a colorful spread photographed by Richie Shazam. The dynamic rapper’s draped in crystals, feathers, and sultry sheer lingerie from labels like MM6 Maison Margiela, Dsquared2, Balenciaga, and more for the occasion, following her performance at the magazine’s splashy Love Ball bash. In her accompanying interview, the musician opens up to Christen A. Johnson on the rise of her solo career after being in the duo City Girls for almost a decade—plus her mug shot going viral, finding a sense of self-assuredness, and cultivating her bold sense of personal style.

“I spent a lot of time with myself a couple years ago, and I was like, ‘Outside of rap—because I’m an excellent rapper—what else about yourself do you think?’ And I was like, I really do love beauty and fashion,” JT said. “We don’t have many options in Miami because it’s hot, but Miami people are going to be in their known designer. We always look like we got our income tax down there, I swear to God. My boyfriend is from Philly, so we’ve always had this dynamic when it comes to fashion. I remember the first outfit I ever pulled up on my boyfriend in: I wore this Chanel set, these Chanel sneakers, and a Chanel cardigan. I think I was tea, still to this day. I wish I could call him right now because he always makes fun of that outfit.”

All images: Richie Shazam for Cosmopolitan

What’s The Buzz On David Beckham’s Viral Haircut Gone Wrong!?

David Beckham having a bald spot wasn’t on anyone’s 2025 bingo cards—and yet! The A-list athlete was giving himself a buzzcut when the clippers fell off his razor, shaving a bald spot. As seen on the stylish star’s Instagram, Victoria Beckham took her phone and recorded the post-shave for social media—with a brutally honest take on the cut! Beckham also shared the video on Instagram, revealing the pair’s kids Cruz, Harper, and Romeo Beckham have all gotten plenty of laughs from the mishap.

Additional reporting by Julia Karns and Katie Bradshaw.

