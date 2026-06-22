Hailey Bieber Strips Down to Her Skivvies in Latest Skims Campaign

Today, Skims unveiled their latest campaign starring Hailey Bieber for Everyday Cotton — the brand’s premium cotton collection of bras and underwear. Photographed by Mert Alas, the campaign showcases key styles including the triangle bralette and hipster in Peony and a very sexy nude thong. Side note: when did Hailey get all that booty? Gurl!

“Hailey has a unique ability to make even the simplest pieces feel elevated,” said Kim Kardashian, Skims co-founder and chief creative officer, via a press release. “Her approach to style is effortless, which made her the perfect person to bring Everyday Cotton to life.”

Originally launched in February of this year, Everyday Cotton is a core SKIMS collection featuring 10 bras and underwear styles inspired by some of the brand’s’ most popular silhouettes.

“For me, great basics are the foundation of every wardrobe,” says Bieber. “The Everyday Cotton collection has all the qualities I look for—it’s soft, comfortable, and easy to wear no matter the occasion. These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again.”

The assortment is available to shop in-store and online at Skims.com. Styles are offered in sizes XXS – 4X, with bras available in up to 38 sizes in classic Skimsneutrals such as Snow, Light Heather Grey, Sienna Heather, Cocoa Heather, Onyx, and most recently, Peony.

Check out the full collection below.