Hailey Bieber Goes Back To Basics With DKNY

Back in the New York groove! Hailey Bieber has joined forces with DKNY as the star of its Fall 2025 campaign, exuding her signature nonchalant style in new shots by Mikael Jansson. Against an industrial background with pops of taxi cab-yellow, the Rhode founder’s relaxed dressing brings an edge to DKNY’s signature modern separates and “DKNY est. 1989” capsule collection. Sharp collared shirts, denim jackets and jeans, and sleek crop tops are layered with standout styles like leather jackets, faux fur coats, oversized blazers, and varsity jackets, all cast in a distinct palette of black, white, and blue for a mix-and-match feel. The range is complete with an assortment of chic loafers, as well as DKNY’s new Hadlee bag, Paula Commuter tote, and Chana ’89 bag. Plus, for an added NYC touch, Bieber sports a Yankees cap from the label’s just-launched DKNY x Yankees capsule. You can discover the full collection online now at select stores and DKNY.com.

All images: Mikael Jansson

Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler’s New Creative Director

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Scott! The beloved Diotima designer has just been named the new creative director of Proenza Schouler, according to Business of Fashion. The exciting news follows a whirlwind year at Schouler, which included founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez opening a new flagship store, stepping down from their brand, and starting anew as co-creative directors at Loewe. It’s also a major accomplishment for Scott, whose star has been on the rise in just a few short years. After winning the CFDA’s Womenswear Designer of the Year trophy at last year’s CFDA Awards, Scott also took home the CFDA and Frazier Family Foundation’s Empowered Vision Award—including a $100,000 grant—and presented a favorably reviewed Fall 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week. This spring, she also earned a spot on Time‘s “The Closers” list, which honored Black leaders making meaningful change across various industries.

Which VS Angels Are Coming Back For The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Spread your wings! Ever since Victoria’s Secret announced the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’s return, we’ve all been wondering: which Victoria’s Secret Angels will come back? Well, wonder no more! This morning, the brand revealed that Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Alridge, and Yumi Nu will be the first six VS Angels to walk in the show next month. The moment marks a welcome return for longtime Angels Lima and Smalls, plus viral new Angels Consani and Yai, who all walked in the brand’s 2024 Fashion Show. Meanwhile, the event is a homecoming for Aldridge, who last walked for Victoria’s Secret in its 2017 show in Shanghai, previously wearing the show’s Fantasy Bra in 2015 and earning her Angel wings in 2010. It will also mark Nu’s first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk, continuing last year’s range of new faces on the runway. We’ll see you there on October 15!

Sydney Sweeney Gets Into Character For Jimmy Choo’s Fall 2025 Campaign

Quiet on set! Jimmy Choo‘s taking a cinematic approach to its autumn lineup with Sydney Sweeney. Inspired by the transformative power of fashion—and its ability to create characters—the label’s tapped Sweeney for its Fall 2025 campaign, covering a variety of diverse styles. In tandem with the escapism of movies and cinema, the British label’s cast Sweeney in “behind the scenes” shots from the makeup chair to posing on set. Each finds her modeling with different Choo pieces, including the bejeweled Tylor loafers, sleek Scarlett pumps, and slouchy Bar hobo bag. The chic range is further accompanied by a short film that finds Sweeney stepping into each of these roles—literally! The moment also follows Sweeney fronting Choo’s Spring 2024 campaign, counting her as a Choo muse alongside Chloë Sevigny, Winona Ryder, and more stars. We suspect this campaign will go a little better for Sweeney.

All images: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Valentino Beauty Is Bringing Back Studio 54!

Gimme that night fever! Valentino Beauty is stepping back in time to revive Studio 54, with its radiant new Rendez-Vous Ivory Collection. The limited-edition launch features an ivory and gold palette in the spirit of disco glamour, seen on both the brand’s signature Born in Roma Donna and Born in Roma Uomo fragrances. Revamped Spike Valentino Ivory lipsticks in glistening shades of nude, pink toffee, and terrazzo red, plus a rose-gold shimmering gloss, complete the collection with a sparkling finish—which can all be seen in a golden campaign starring supermodel Adut Akech. But that’s not all! Valentino Beauty’s taking things one step further by reopening Studio 54 for one night only to celebrate the launch. Held shortly before New York Fashion Week, the exclusive event will celebrate the club’s nightlife legacy with a crowd of Valentino Beauty faces, fashion and beauty insiders, and even some original Studio 54 patrons. As for who will show up—and what they’ll wear—remains to be seen!

All images: Carlijn Jacobs

