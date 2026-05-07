Hailey Bieber Bares Her Bum for Alaïa

Hailey Bieber is looking all kinds of snatched in the new photos for Alaïa’s Summer Fall 26 Archetypes campaign. Photographed by Tyrone Lebon under the creative direction of Pieter Mulier, the pictures show Bieber posing like a work of art against the stark white walls of Lebon’s London gallery, Graces Mews.

“Within this environment reduced to its essence, where minimal line, glass funiture, and near-monochrome space reflect Alaïa’s long-lasting dialogue with design and echo the maison’s code,” wrote the brand in a press release. “Hailey Bieber’s presence becomes the center of the image. Without artifice, her magnetism alone evokes the Alaïa woman. A combination of sensuality and empowered beauty.”

Well, okay then!

The campaign itself consists of just two images of Bieber in an orange suede top and pink tiered skirt, but the shoot incorporated more looks than that, and you can find them if you go rooting around on Alaïa’s website.

There’s this one of Mrs. Bieber in a rose-printed bodysuit, serving her best “I can’t find my pants” pout through the transparent back of a very uncomfortable-looking glass chair.

And then then there is our personal favorite: the teal goat suede coat with prominent side butt – very “falsher in the park” but make it Fashun.

And there are probably more pics from this shoot that just haven’t dropped yet.

Come on, Alaïa. Stop edging us!