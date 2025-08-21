Haider Ackermann Heats Up Tom Ford With His Steamy First Campaign

Haider Ackermann‘s Tom Ford era is off to a razor-sharp start! Following his celebrated Fall 2025 runway show, the designer has revealed his debut Ford campaign photographed by Mark Kean. In a distinctly minimalist style, models pose against reflective, steamy silver mirrors in an array of punchy suiting and outerwear. Unexpected color combinations—a signature of Ackermann’s, seen from his former namesake label to additional projects at Jean Paul Gaultier and Canada Goose over the years—reign, from electric green and pale pink to tonal yellow and brown, rich maroons, and punchy violet. Surrounded by blurred reflections and glints of light, the shoot is a distinct homage to Ford’s seductive aesthetic. Plus, as Tom Ford For Gucci noted on Instagram, it also subtly references the designer’s 1995 campaigns with Amber Valletta!

All images: Mark Kean

Cate Blanchett Joins The Uniqlo Family

Uniqlo has a brand-new face! Cate Blanchett has joined the brand as its newest global brand ambassador, the first under creative director Clare Waight Keller. Blanchett’s appointment stems from her support of artists, environmentalism, and humanitarianism, according to a release from the brand. The moment also continues the star’s longtime fashion ties to Keller, whose Givenchy designs she frequently wore throughout the 2010’s—and has even re-worn over the years. Cheers to her stylish new gig!

Numéro New York Is Launching This Fall!

Numéro is headed to the Big Apple! The magazine is set to launch its U.S. edition, Numéro New York, on September 10—which was just revealed on Instagram. The new title will be led by Alix Angjeli as creative director and Nicolò Romano as art director. A notable team standout is Alex Fisher, who joins Numéro New York as fashion director following his tenure as WSJ‘s fashion director. With the title’s promotional video showing model Kentaro Tomoi skating through downtown, it’s clear the mag’s first issue will be tied to NYC’s fast-paced environment. Stay tuned!

Amiri Goes To Hollywood With Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Smith, And More

I wear my sunglasses at night! Amiri‘s embracing its Hollywood roots with its Fall 2025 campaign, inspired by the neon-lit environment of Los Angeles after dark. In tandem with the City of Angels’ culture, Lucky Blue Smith, Miles Caton, Keith William Richards, and Inde Navarrette lounge and pose across secret hideaways and back rooms. The stylish group is photographed by Hart Leshkina in an assortment of ’70s-inspired patterned suiting, shirts, trousers, and overcoats in rich hues of red, black, blue, brown, and tan. The shoot is further accompanied by a series of short films by Drew Daniels and directed by Todd Tourso, starring the same group—with additional narration by Nara Smith in Lucky’s slick clip.

All images: Hart Leshkina

Urban Decay Enters A New Chapter With Dove Cameron

Urban Decay‘s kicking off fall with an edgy new face! The beauty brand’s tapped Dove Cameron as its newest face, aligned through their rebellious aesthetics and multi-dimensionality. Cameron’s first gig for Decay finds her fronting a campaign for its new Naked Shaped Multi-Tasking Palette, featuring 14 cream, matte, and shimmering shades to create a vast range of beauty looks. However, there’s more to come this year, as she’s set to star in an assortment of future campaigns for the label!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.