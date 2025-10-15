Gwyneth Paltrow Cheekily Embraces Her Wellenss Guru Status For British Vogue

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting reflective—and doing so in a truly witty fashion. The Goop founder is British Vogue‘s new November covergirl, fronting its latest issue in head-to-toe blue—paired, of course, with a healthy juice. While opening up to Giles Hattersley in her feature profile, Paltrow particularly thinks on her role in pop culture—which has, both across film, wellness, and meme-worthy moments online, spanned over 30 years.

“It is quite something, being this person in the culture for all these years,” Paltrow says. “It is a lot to hold because energy is real. The superstring physicists proved this. A molecule flying towards someone can change direction with intention, with thought behind it. To me it feels real. So to your point, I’m pretty good at being able to weather the storms, but sometimes there’s an accumulation of energy that makes me feel pretty fragile. Ultimately I’m just a mammal like anyone, but I’m expected to have this superhuman capacity to body all of this energy and thought.”

Within her chic new spread, Paltrow also chats on her upcoming role in the ping-pong drama Marty Supreme—including her surprise at the personal life of costar Timothee Chalamet, who she hadn’t known prior to filming.

“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything,” Paltrow says of meeting CHalamet. “I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’ I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…”

Elsewhere in the piece, Paltrow also muses on the rise of Goop since she founded the business in 2008, as well as its expansion of our understanding of wellness. In the most recent topical news, she also acknowledges Amy Odell’s smash biography of her, Gwyneth: The Biography, which came out this summer. Though Paltrow hasn’t read the book herself, she reportedly heard a review from husband Brad Falchuk—who was less than impressed.

“She totally missed everything, the truth of who I am, what my impact is,” Paltrow says of Odell’s book. “He was like, ‘It’s just bad. It’s really badly written.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ The stuff that I saw in People magazine, and [other outlets that picked it up], it was all rubbish, the things that I supposedly said.”

Of course, Paltrow’s dressed in shimmering couture and sharp suiting throughout the spread filmed at her expansive, lush home, including sleek pieces by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, and a witty “Luxury” Balenciaga hoodie—plus a chic set of Gianvito Rossi pumps. It’s safe to say we’ll be picking up our own print copies when her cover hits newsstands!

All images: Venetia Scott

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.