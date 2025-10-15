News

Gwyneth Paltrow Cheekily Embraces Her Wellenss Guru Status For British Vogue

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Gwyenth Paltrow, British Vogue, Amy Odell, Goop, covers, wellness
Gwyneth Paltrow (Venetia Scott)

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting reflective—and doing so in a truly witty fashion. The Goop founder is British Vogue‘s new November covergirl, fronting its latest issue in head-to-toe blue—paired, of course, with a healthy juice. While opening up to Giles Hattersley in her feature profile, Paltrow particularly thinks on her role in pop culture—which has, both across film, wellness, and meme-worthy moments online, spanned over 30 years.

Gwyneth Paltrow

“It is quite something, being this person in the culture for all these years,” Paltrow says. “It is a lot to hold because energy is real. The superstring physicists proved this. A molecule flying towards someone can change direction with intention, with thought behind it. To me it feels real. So to your point, I’m pretty good at being able to weather the storms, but sometimes there’s an accumulation of energy that makes me feel pretty fragile. Ultimately I’m just a mammal like anyone, but I’m expected to have this superhuman capacity to body all of this energy and thought.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Within her chic new spread, Paltrow also chats on her upcoming role in the ping-pong drama Marty Supreme—including her surprise at the personal life of costar Timothee Chalamet, who she hadn’t known prior to filming.

“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything,” Paltrow says of meeting CHalamet. “I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’ I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Elsewhere in the piece, Paltrow also muses on the rise of Goop since she founded the business in 2008, as well as its expansion of our understanding of wellness. In the most recent topical news, she also acknowledges Amy Odell’s smash biography of her, Gwyneth: The Biography, which came out this summer. Though Paltrow hasn’t read the book herself, she reportedly heard a review from husband Brad Falchuk—who was less than impressed.

“She totally missed everything, the truth of who I am, what my impact is,” Paltrow says of Odell’s book. “He was like, ‘It’s just bad. It’s really badly written.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ The stuff that I saw in People magazine, and [other outlets that picked it up], it was all rubbish, the things that I supposedly said.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Of course, Paltrow’s dressed in shimmering couture and sharp suiting throughout the spread filmed at her expansive, lush home, including sleek pieces by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, and a witty “Luxury” Balenciaga hoodie—plus a chic set of Gianvito Rossi pumps. It’s safe to say we’ll be picking up our own print copies when her cover hits newsstands!

Gwyneth Paltrow

All images: Venetia Scott

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

All About Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Fashion Brand,...

Taylor Swift’s Album Reveal, Rosalía Covers Elle’s...

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Biography, Heidi Klum’s...

Glenn Martens’ First Margiela Show, Doechii For...

Daily Media: Marni’s Major Exit, Kering’s New...

Dua Lipa’s Engaged, Chanel’s Hamptons Outpost, Plus!...

Cooper Koch’s Steamy Calvin Klein Shoot, Kim...

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Generation,...

Victoria’s Secret’s Bombshell Blooms, Gwyneth Paltrow’s New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.