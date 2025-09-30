Gwyneth Paltrow And Apple Martin Make GapStudio’s New Shoot A Family Affair!

Like mother, like daughter! Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin have found common ground in fashion, as seen in GapStudio’s latest campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti. The star mother-daughter duo strike a pose together in coordinating looks from executive vice president and creative director Zac Posen’s latest collection for the contemporary label, including adorable denim sets and sharp suiting. The pair’s all-star moment follows GapStudio’s previous celeb faces, including campaigns with Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Lila Moss, and more.

“This collection is a capsule wardrobe that feels personal and endlessly adaptable,” says Zac Posen, EVP and Creative Director of Gap Inc. “We drew from the optimism of the ‘60s and the cultural energy of downtown New York in the ‘90s, a moment when modernism and nostalgia collided to create a new style language. Every piece carries presence, from tailoring that frames the body to fabrics designed for movement and dimension. These are clothes made to live with you, day after day, season after season.”

The first Fall drop launches October 2 in select international and U.S. stores and online at gap.com.

All images: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap

The Polo Bar Announces Next Location

The Polo Bar Ralph Lauren in London is coming!. The restaurant will be located at 1 Hanover Square and is set to open in 2028. This should go over well with the Brits as London is home to Ralph Lauren’s first international flagship store on New Bond Street, which opened in 1981. Today, the brand operates 12 stores in London, Ralph’s Coffee locations in New Bond Street and Brompton Cross.

“I have always been inspired by the special charm and heritage of the British way of living.” Lauren says. “There is an effortless grace that is rooted in centuries of tradition — a blend of timeless sophistication, understated ease and natural elegance. That perfect balance of refinement and warmth, and the comfort of sitting

around a table enjoying a meal with loved ones, are what my restaurants have always meant to me.”

Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off With Stella McCartney, Vaquera, And More

Bonjour! Paris Fashion Week has officially begun, kicking off on Monday night with Saint Laurent’s sultry runway beneath the Eiffel Tower—plus a dynamic show by Vaquera, complete with the punky brand’s new fragrance and Nike collab. Today, Spring 2026 shows in the City of Light continued with a frothy, faux feathered collection by Stella McCartney, as well as a vibrant display of Julian Klausner’s latest Dries Van Noten womenswear and a chic, streamlined lineup from Peter Copping at Lanvin. Keep an eye out for an array of major runways to come—including women’s debuts by Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, and more!

Zendaya, Emma Stone, And More Stars Shine At Louis Vuttion’s Spring 2026 Show

The stars aligned for Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2026 show, held this morning at the late French queen Anne of Austria’s former summer apartments during Paris Fashion Week. Zendaya, Lisa, Felix, Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, and more were all in attendance to take in Nicolas Ghesquiere’s latest collection, inspired by the freedom found in private spaces. Piped sheer sets, peplums, and both structured and embroidered cutout dresses overtook the runway to display our sense of play with fashion while at home, furthered by accents from ladylike handbags to patchwork boots, metallic flats, and fringed scarves.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jacob Elordi Covers WSJ.‘s October Issue

Romance is blooming for Jacob Elordi, who’s found his latest cover guy credit with WSJ. Magazine. While posing for Michael Bailey Gates’ lens, Elordi is the epitome of the English gentleman—a likeness which he’ll portray in the upcoming films Frankenstein and Withering Heights—in Jonathan Anderson’s Dior menswear. Pictured against faded farmhouses in a nod to themes of decay and renewal, the star discusses his draw towards emotionally challenging roles that defy the heartthrob status he’s amassed since breaking out in HBO’s Euphoria. You can read his full interview now on WSJMag.com.

David Corenswet for Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s hitting the coastline with David Corenswet! For its new Fall Edit, the brand has tapped the swoon-worthy Superman heartthrob to front its latest campaign. For the stormy shoot, Corenswet journeys across grassy fields and wet beaches in the spirit of travel, dashingly dressed in Banana Republic’s latest cozy cable-knit sweaters, denim, overshirts, rugged jackets, and more—all idea for the chilly autumn months ahead. We’ll definitely take a page from his book when planning our fall wardrobes!

