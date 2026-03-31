A Chic Guide to the Upper East Side

There is a certain rhythm to the Upper East Side. It is not loud. It does not need to be. It is polished, intentional, and deeply rooted in a kind of quiet luxury that never goes out of style. My days uptown are less about chasing and more about returning to places that feel consistent, elevated, and entirely their own.

Morning Rituals

Birley Bakery: Mornings begin at Birley Bakery. Originally from London, it carries that same sensibility here. The interiors are exceptional, the atmosphere calm, and it feels like a moment of pause before the city fully begins.

Ralphs Coffee: Another essential stop reveals itself if I keep walking: Ralph’s Coffee. Whether for a coffee or a matcha, it is always worth the wait. There is something about the ritual of it, the line, the anticipation, the small reward at the end, that feels distinctly New York.

Set within the Ralph Lauren Mansion, the experience extends beyond the cup itself. It invites a quiet indulgence in its surroundings, an excuse to linger, to glance around, to take in the effortless, studied chicness that defines the space.

Wellness and Routine

Liv Method: For movement, The LIV Method is my go to. It is high energy, effective, and undeniably social in the best way. There is something motivating about being surrounded by people who take care of themselves so well.

Soto Method UES: A recent addition I’ve been loving is Soto Method, founded by Hilary Hoffman, now opening on the Upper East Side. Designed with intention, the method is rooted in precision and efficiency, each movement structured to make every second count. It feels both disciplined and deeply considered, a workout that meets you where you are while quietly pushing you further.

There is something compelling about its rhythm, the predictability of each sequence, the slow build of intensity, the clarity of focus it demands. It becomes less about the workout itself and more about the mindset it creates. Focused, contained, and quietly transformative, it is the kind of ritual that stays with you long after you leave.

Dr Amanda Kahn: Has quickly become the go to for all things peptides. Her practice, right in the heart of the Upper East Side, is as elevated as it is welcoming, and she has built a reputation for being both knowledgeable and incredibly thoughtful in her approach. She is also launching a new peptide initiative, which everyone is already buzzing about, so definitely stay tuned.

Everyday Essentials

Zitomer: Is one of those Upper East Side institutions that perfectly captures the neighborhood’s charm, equal parts old school apothecary and curated luxury haven. Tucked just off Madison, it is the kind of place locals swear by and visitors stumble into once and never forget. They carry everything from Chanel Beauty and Victoria Beckham Beauty to Kérastase haircare and Wolford tights, truly one of those rare spots that has it all. Prescriptions, beauty, hair, accessories, it is the place you pop into for one thing and inevitably leave with five. It feels personal, a little indulgent, and entirely essential to daily life on the UES.

Butterfield Market: For groceries, Butterfield Market is essential. It is impeccably curated, whether you are picking up something simple or something special. Their frozen yogurt is one of those small indulgences that never gets skipped. With two locations, one on Lexington and one on Madison Avenue, and a reputation for beautifully prepared meals, especially around major holidays and gatherings, it is as much a resource as it is a ritual for anyone living on the Upper East Side.

Lunch Classics

Three Guys Restaurant: Lunch at Three Guys Restaurant feels like a constant. The mixed greens with their dressing are simple, but somehow unforgettable. Their dressing is out of control, in the best way, and the fact that you can buy it makes it all the more iconic. It is as classic Upper East Side as it gets.

Shopping Finds

Ludivine: Is one of my favorite places to browse. The founder, Madison, has an incredibly chic and discerning point of view, and the selection reflects that at every turn. There is a thoughtful mix of brands we all know and love alongside new designers to discover, which makes every visit feel fresh and inspiring. Everything strikes that perfect balance between elevated and wearable, and you always leave feeling like you have found something special.

Lily Eve Showroom: is one of those under the radar gems that feels entirely unique to the Upper East Side. Founded by Lily Clemson, they take iconic Hermès pieces and transform them into incredible one of a kind designs, from statement jackets to the chicest bucket hats. Each piece feels like a modern reinterpretation of something classic, with a level of craftsmanship and creativity that makes it truly special. It is the kind of place you go when you want something no one else has. It’s right next to 3 guys, so you can hit them both in the same day!

Culture Fix

The Frick: An afternoon at The Frick Collection is a reset. It is intimate, refined, and quietly one of the most beautiful ways to experience art in the city. Set within a historic mansion, it feels more like stepping into someone’s private world than a traditional museum, which makes every visit feel personal and unhurried. It is the kind of place you return to again and again, always noticing something new.

Beauty Stops

Valery Joseph: For a blowout, Valery Joseph Salon is a must. Consistent, polished, and always done exceptionally well. It does not stop there, they offer everything from men’s and children’s haircuts to nails, makeup, and expert color, making it a true one stop destination. The level of service is seamless across the board, which is why it has become such a reliable go to on the Upper East Side.

Spotless Clinic: For anything skin related, Spotless is unmatched. Founded by Dr. Amy Wechsler er and Zoe Wechsler, it is quite literally on the spot dermatology. The space feels polished and efficient, but still incredibly warm, and the level of care is as thoughtful as it is precise. It is the kind of place you rely on when something needs to be handled immediately and perfectly, whether it is a last minute flare up or ongoing maintenance. There is a sense of trust and ease the moment you walk in, which is why it has become such a go to for those in the know on the Upper East Side.

Gilded Ritual UES: Addicted is an understatement when it comes to the Russian manicures at Gilded Ritual. It has become a true Upper East Side obsession for a reason. The level of precision and detail is unmatched, with a meticulous technique that leaves your nails looking incredibly clean, refined, and long lasting. It is not just a manicure, it feels like a full treatment, with a focus on nail health and perfect shaping that makes such a difference. Once you start going, it is very hard to go anywhere else.

Jade Haifa Studio: Tucked quietly into the city’s inner beauty circle, Jade Haifa Studio is the kind of place you only hear about through the right people, and once you go, you do not go anywhere else. Jade approaches skin with an almost obsessive level of precision, treating each face as completely individual rather than following any set protocol. Her work with Biologique Recherche is what truly sets her apart, using the line in a way that feels far more elevated than the typical facial, with careful layering, subtle adjustments, and a deep understanding of what your skin needs in that exact moment. The result is skin that looks incredibly refined, lifted, and quietly radiant, the kind of glow that feels less like you had a facial and more like your skin just happens to look that good.

Dinner and Drinks

Antonucci Cafe: Dinner at Antonucci Cafe is always right. It is warm, classic, and effortlessly comforting in that true neighborhood way. Their chicken parm is one of my favorites in the city, perfectly done every time, and the entire menu feels like a love letter to traditional Italian cooking. It has long been a favorite of Madonna, which only adds to its charm, but it is the consistency and уют atmosphere that keep people coming back again and again.

Casa Tua Bar at the Surrey: For a night cap, the bar at Casa Tua is effortlessly chic. You do not need to be a member to sit downstairs, which makes it feel like a true insider moment. The lighting is low, the crowd is polished, and there is an ease to it all that feels distinctly New York without trying too hard. It is the kind of place you slip into for a quick drink that turns into a long, lingering evening, whether you are tucked into a corner or perched at the bar. There is a sense of exclusivity without any pretension, which is exactly what makes it so appealing.

The Upper East Side does not try to compete with downtown. It does not need to. It is confident in what it is, refined, consistent, and quietly iconic. And that, to me, is what makes it one of the chicest neighborhoods in New York.