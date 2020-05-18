News

GUESS Gets Into the Athleisure Game

by Tangie Silva
Athleisure is a trend that’s here to stay, and now GUESS is rolling out it’s own line just in time for summer. The brand has broken down its new launch into three categories: Loungewear is full of comfy hoodies, sweatpants, and shirts in an array of prints from camo to tie-dye. The Workout section offers chic sports bras, leggings, and even windbreakers in neutrals, florals, and electric neon options. Streetwear introduces a fun take on the company’s signature denim looks along with funky accessories like belt bags and sneakers. There’s a wide selection of styles – shorts, tops, pants, sweats – for both men and women that can be worn in the confines of your home and when we all finally emerge.

Check out some of the hautest looks below.

 

